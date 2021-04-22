expand
April 22, 2021

An Evening with Rodney Crowell & Friends is the headline act for the 18th Annual Gulf Coast Gala. (Courtesy Photo)

Rodney Crowell headlines Gulf Coast Gala virtual event

By PA News

Published 12:20 am Thursday, April 22, 2021

Songwriter, producer and performer Rodney Crowell will present “An Evening with Rodney Crowell & Friends” as the headline act for the 18th Annual Gulf Coast Gala, a personalized virtual event.

The event features Crowell’s signature sound with the concert being presented virtually in response to the ongoing pandemic. As always, proceeds benefit the Lamar State College Port Arthur and the Museum of the Gulf Coast.

“The Gulf Coast Gala always presents a great night of entertainment each spring but to have a performer as accomplished as Rodney Crowell is a real treat,” LSCPA President Dr. Betty Reynard said. “Those who tune in for this concert are in for a great night down home country music that will have them dancing and singing along.”

Various levels of sponsorships are available to help the efforts of the College and the Museum.

Sponsorships are priced at the Benefactor level for $10,000, Grand Patron $5,000, Patron $2,500 and Friend $1,200. Individual tickets to access the virtual event are available for $150.

For sponsorships, tickets or information, call 409-999-6281.

