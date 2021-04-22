expand
Ad Spot

April 22, 2021

Rose Mary Breaux

Rose Mary Breaux

By PA News

Published 5:51 pm Thursday, April 22, 2021

Rose Mary Breaux, 93, of Port Neches, Texas passed away April 20, 2021.

She was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on January 15, 1928 to the late Felix Joseph Badeaux and Nora Marie Landry Badeaux.

Rose was a faithful member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Port Neches, also a member of the St. Elizabeth Church Choir, the Bereavement Committee, and the Friends of the KC’s.

She was a member of the Les Chantuers Acadiens du Texas (Cajun Choir).

Those left to cherish Rose’s memory are her daughters, Deborah Ann Jones of Winnie and Marla Catherine Breaux of Port Neches; her granddaughter, Kristie Dianne Jones of Winnie; and her fur baby, Brandi Rose.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Royce Joseph Breaux; and her son-in-law Aubrey Jones Jr.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Melancon’s Funeral Home in Nederland from 5:00 p.m. to 8 :00 p.m. with a Rosary being recited at 5:00 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Port Neches on Friday, April 23, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. with a burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Groves.

The services will be live streamed at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church YouTube page.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Denise T. Johnson

Rose Mary Breaux

2 killed in multiple vehicle crash that closes lanes of I-10 traffic

Motiva representative to Port Arthur leaders: We will continue downtown development

Local

2 killed in multiple vehicle crash that closes lanes of I-10 traffic

Business

Motiva representative to Port Arthur leaders: We will continue downtown development

Local

Port Arthur Newsmedia investigates: Neighborhood struggles with loss of water, Port Arthur officials respond

Local

SEE THE BREAKDOWN: Diocese reassigns priests across Mid & South County churches

Local

Nederland police chief talks 2020 trends in relation to crime concerns

Local

Port Arthur native selected State Bar of Texas chair-elect

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: April 14-20

Entertainment

Rodney Crowell headlines Gulf Coast Gala virtual event

High School Sports

Ke’Asia Hall keeps adding her name to the Nederland record books

BREAKING NEWS

Vaccine hub to offer extended hours Thursday

Local

Authorities probing thieves’ inside knowledge after theft of $30K+ in Jefferson County equipment

Local

SEE THE LOCATIONS: Entergy plans Port Arthur outages Wednesday night

Local

Thousands of dollars in equipment stolen from Precinct 3 Barn in Port Acres

Check this Out

Health director details Port Arthur vaccination clinic move, future treatment options

Education

VIDEOS — American Sign Language class brings new bilingual opportunities to PNGHS

Education

New PNGISD schools under construction, timeline moves forward

High School Sports

Meet the Memorial sprinters focused on being the state’s fastest

Business

PHOTO GALLERY — Daughter, mother open Azaleas Florist is Port Neches

High School Sports

Tennis coach hopes first time Port Arthur success attracts more to program

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests: April 12-18

Beaumont

PHOTO — Early voting begins in Port Arthur, rest of Jefferson County

Local

PAPD sheds light on reported motor vehicle shooting near Rainbow Bridge

Local

Local resident loses battle with COVID; Port Arthur moving vaccination clinic

Education

Nederland ISD makes call on masks, virtual instruction, public access to stadium track