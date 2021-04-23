3 armed men rob multiple Port Arthur victims in separate Thursday night assaults

Three armed men robbed two Port Arthur victims late Thursday night in separate assaults, authorities said.

Port Arthur Police Sgt. Timothy Dinger said the assailants are described to investigators as black males, but additional description was not immediately released.

Officers first responded to 1348 Jefferson Drive at the Port Arthur Park Apartments at 10:56 p.m. Thursday.

The victim said he was approached by three men, all armed with guns, who demanded money.

The victim complied and was not injured, police said, adding the suspects ran from the complex.

Less than five minutes later, according to Dinger, dispatch received another call of a robbery in the area of 1600 Lakeview Avenue, which is a few blocks away from the original robbery.

“This victim said that he was robbed at gunpoint by three male blacks and they took property from him as well,” Dinger said. “They match the same description given in the first aggravated robbery.”

The gunmen fled the scene on foot and no one was injured in the second robbery.