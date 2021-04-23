expand
Ad Spot

April 23, 2021

3 armed men rob multiple Port Arthur victims in separate Thursday night assaults

By PA News

Published 5:00 am Friday, April 23, 2021

Three armed men robbed two Port Arthur victims late Thursday night in separate assaults, authorities said.

Port Arthur Police Sgt. Timothy Dinger said the assailants are described to investigators as black males, but additional description was not immediately released.

Officers first responded to 1348 Jefferson Drive at the Port Arthur Park Apartments at 10:56 p.m. Thursday.

The victim said he was approached by three men, all armed with guns, who demanded money.

The victim complied and was not injured, police said, adding the suspects ran from the complex.

Less than five minutes later, according to Dinger, dispatch received another call of a robbery in the area of 1600 Lakeview Avenue, which is a few blocks away from the original robbery.

“This victim said that he was robbed at gunpoint by three male blacks and they took property from him as well,” Dinger said. “They match the same description given in the first aggravated robbery.”

The gunmen fled the scene on foot and no one was injured in the second robbery.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

3 armed men rob multiple Port Arthur victims in separate Thursday night assaults

ON THE MENU — George Geisel bringing gourmet take to Groves with Pizza Artista

Port Arthur trio indicted on charges of gang activity

Groves chamber moves forward with Pecan Festival; pageant sign-up begins next month

BREAKING NEWS

3 armed men rob multiple Port Arthur victims in separate Thursday night assaults

Business

ON THE MENU — George Geisel bringing gourmet take to Groves with Pizza Artista

Local

Port Arthur trio indicted on charges of gang activity

Entertainment

Groves chamber moves forward with Pecan Festival; pageant sign-up begins next month

Education

PHOTO FEATURE — Stephen F. Austin High demolition begins; see what’s next

Education

Memorial High details graduation plan for Class of 2021

Local

2 killed in multiple vehicle crash along I-10

Business

Motiva representative to Port Arthur leaders: We will continue downtown development

Local

Port Arthur Newsmedia investigates: Neighborhood struggles with loss of water, Port Arthur officials respond

Local

SEE THE BREAKDOWN: Diocese reassigns priests across Mid & South County churches

Local

Nederland police chief talks 2020 trends in relation to crime concerns

Local

Port Arthur native selected State Bar of Texas chair-elect

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: April 14-20

Entertainment

Rodney Crowell headlines Gulf Coast Gala virtual event

High School Sports

Ke’Asia Hall keeps adding her name to the Nederland record books

BREAKING NEWS

Vaccine hub to offer extended hours Thursday

Local

Authorities probing thieves’ inside knowledge after theft of $30K+ in Jefferson County equipment

Local

SEE THE LOCATIONS: Entergy plans Port Arthur outages Wednesday night

Local

Thousands of dollars in equipment stolen from Precinct 3 Barn in Port Acres

Check this Out

Health director details Port Arthur vaccination clinic move, future treatment options

Education

VIDEOS — American Sign Language class brings new bilingual opportunities to PNGHS

Education

New PNGISD schools under construction, timeline moves forward

High School Sports

Meet the Memorial sprinters focused on being the state’s fastest

Business

PHOTO GALLERY — Daughter, mother open Azaleas Florist is Port Neches