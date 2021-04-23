expand
Ad Spot

April 23, 2021

DPS identifies 2 men killed on I-10 after crane struck their truck

By PA News

Published 7:52 am Friday, April 23, 2021

Authorities released the names of two men killed Thursday when a crane collapsed near Interstate 10 in Jefferson County and struck a passing motorist.

The driver, 37-year-old Sarfaraz Karowadia, and his passenger, 42-year-old Altaf Kasowadia, were pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Travis McCall at the crash scene, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The victims were occupants of a Toyota pickup truck and were from Friendswood.

As of Friday morning, Sgt. Stephanie Davis said this remains an active investigation as troopers work to determine the exact factors that contributed to the fatal crash.

At approximately 4:30 p.m. Thursday, troopers received a report of a multiple vehicle crash on Interstate 10, near Smith Road.

The initial reports received by DPS were incorrect as to a piece of heavy equipment becoming dislodged from a commercial motor vehicle.

The preliminary DPS crash investigation indicates a 2013 Toyota pickup truck was traveling westbound on I-10, near Smith Road.

Construction crews in the area were working and operating a heavy crane. It appears the crane experienced some type of malfunction and struck the Toyota pickup.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Weather Service details threat for severe storms for Southeast Texas

DPS identifies 2 men killed on I-10 after crane struck their truck

3 armed men rob multiple Port Arthur victims in separate Thursday night assaults

ON THE MENU — George Geisel bringing gourmet take to Groves with Pizza Artista

BREAKING NEWS

Weather Service details threat for severe storms for Southeast Texas

Beaumont

DPS identifies 2 men killed on I-10 after crane struck their truck

Local

3 armed men rob multiple Port Arthur victims in separate Thursday night assaults

Business

ON THE MENU — George Geisel bringing gourmet take to Groves with Pizza Artista

Local

Port Arthur trio indicted on charges of gang activity

Entertainment

Groves chamber moves forward with Pecan Festival; pageant sign-up begins next month

Education

PHOTO FEATURE — Stephen F. Austin High demolition begins; see what’s next

Education

Memorial High details graduation plan for Class of 2021

Local

2 killed in multiple vehicle crash along I-10

Business

Motiva representative to Port Arthur leaders: We will continue downtown development

Local

Port Arthur Newsmedia investigates: Neighborhood struggles with loss of water, Port Arthur officials respond

Local

SEE THE BREAKDOWN: Diocese reassigns priests across Mid & South County churches

Local

Nederland police chief talks 2020 trends in relation to crime concerns

Local

Port Arthur native selected State Bar of Texas chair-elect

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: April 14-20

Entertainment

Rodney Crowell headlines Gulf Coast Gala virtual event

High School Sports

Ke’Asia Hall keeps adding her name to the Nederland record books

BREAKING NEWS

Vaccine hub to offer extended hours Thursday

Local

Authorities probing thieves’ inside knowledge after theft of $30K+ in Jefferson County equipment

Local

SEE THE LOCATIONS: Entergy plans Port Arthur outages Wednesday night

Local

Thousands of dollars in equipment stolen from Precinct 3 Barn in Port Acres

Check this Out

Health director details Port Arthur vaccination clinic move, future treatment options

Education

VIDEOS — American Sign Language class brings new bilingual opportunities to PNGHS

Education

New PNGISD schools under construction, timeline moves forward