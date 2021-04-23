Fannie Beatrice Bates, 90, of Port Arthur, Texas affectionately known as Momma Bates and MaDear was called to her Heavenly Home on April 21, 2021 at 3:30 a.m. at her son’s home in Port Arthur, Texas.

She was born February 9, 1931 in Hemphill, Texas to the late Frank Stewart, Sr. and Elizabeth Bias Stewart.

She attended Charlton Pollard High School in Beaumont, Texas.

She worked at Hotel Dieu Hospital in Beaumont, TX, Box facility in Beaumont, TX and Experian Corp School in Port Arthur as a teacher.

October 11, 1972 married to late Gus Bates, Jr. and moved to Port Arthur, TX.

She was a member of Zion Temple Church of God in Christ then moved her membership to Shiloh Baptist Church where Rev. Samuel Joseph is Pastor.

She served as deaconess and Sunday school teacher.

She was preceded in death by her mother Elizabeth Stewart; father Frank Stewart, Sr.; her husband Gus Bates, Jr.; siblings, Willie Stewart, Jr., Fred Stewart, Eddie Carroll, Willie Mae Gordon Thomas, Lena Preston, Letha Robertson; a dear sister-in-law, Irene Stewart; one granddaughter Shauntel Patrice Marshall.

She is survived by her one son, Robert Lee Marshall (Vickie), five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, a host of relatives and friends.

Funeral service is scheduled for 1 p.m. on April 28, 2021 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd, Port Arthur, Tx.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time with Rev. Samuel Joseph officiating.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.