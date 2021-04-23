Mid County Babe Ruth signup set for weekend

NEDERLAND — The Mid County Babe Ruth League will host registration for high school-aged students Sunday.

Registration will be at the Nederland High School baseball stadium from 4-7 p.m. There is a $150 fee to join and new members must bring a copy of their birth certificate.

The league, which has been around since 1959, pulls players from a 50-mile radius, board member Clint Landry said.

“We have players from Kirbyville and Silsbee,” he said. “We have players from Orange, Hamshire-Fannett and Sabine Pass. We cover a big area… They are normally fighting each other in district all year long and then the next week, their arch enemy is on their team.”

Landry has been a member of the league since 1985 and said he joined because of his love of the game.

He said kids who have never played before are encouraged to come and play.

“We’ve been blessed with some high level players,” Landry said. “Our goal is not the high level players. The goal is to have a place to play for the kids during the week, even the kids that don’t play high school baseball. We enjoy that more than ever. We have guys that are going to be playing Division I that will be playing next to guys that has never played high school baseball, but loves the game.”

Landry said the league allows players who participate in select leagues to stay in shape during the week before their weekend games.

The league typically starts the Monday after Nederland High School’s season ends.

“We hope every year that we start after they win the state championship in June,” Landry said.

Approximately 125 players per year join the MC Babe Ruth League. Those players are divided up into 12 teams and play twice a week for six weeks.

Nederland will also host the regional tournament for the Babe Ruth League.

“We will have seven or eight teams come in from the South United States from Arkansas and Alabama and West Texas,” Landry said. “They will come down for about a week and we will start that tournament July 7-12.”

For any questions about the league or signup, call Landry at (409) 893-3598 or president Jimmy Collins at (409) 350-1745.