expand
Ad Spot

April 23, 2021

Port Arthur trio indicted on charges of gang activity

By PA News

Published 12:29 am Friday, April 23, 2021

Three Port Arthur men were indicted this week on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity in connection with a series of local crimes.

A Jefferson County grand jury indicted Luis Roberto Alonzo, 23; Elijah Rodriguez, 19; and Misrain Gonzalez, 23; on the charges stemming from a March 29 incident.

According to a probable cause affidavit, a Port Neches police officer was patrolling in the area of Block Street/Port Neches Avenue when he reportedly saw a white Ford Explorer on the roadway.

Officers had previously been dispatched to the 1700 block of Green Oaks Drive in reference to a vehicle matching the description leaving the area after a person heard car alarms activated.

The document stated the license plates were expired and the officer made a traffic stop at Nederland Avenue and First Street.

The driver was identified as Alonzo, who police say is a member of the “12 24” gang and reportedly a known vehicle burglar.

Rodriguez and Gonzalez, who were also in the vehicle, are believed to be members of the same gang, according to the document.

Police reportedly found more than one firearm, drug paraphernalia and identifying information belonging to individuals from Green Oaks Drive.

Throughout the day police received more reports of burglaries, including an expensive purse, a jumper box and firearms all of which police said were found in the vehicle.

Alonzo has since bonded out of the Jefferson County Correctional Facility.

As of Thursday afternoon, Rodriguez was in custody for bonds totaling $5,170 while Gonzalez remained in custody for bonds totaling $72,000.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said photos of Rodriguez and Gonzalez were not available since they were not arrested at the time of the offense.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

3 armed men rob multiple Port Arthur victims in separate Thursday night assaults

ON THE MENU — George Geisel bringing gourmet take to Groves with Pizza Artista

Port Arthur trio indicted on charges of gang activity

Groves chamber moves forward with Pecan Festival

BREAKING NEWS

3 armed men rob multiple Port Arthur victims in separate Thursday night assaults

Business

ON THE MENU — George Geisel bringing gourmet take to Groves with Pizza Artista

Local

Port Arthur trio indicted on charges of gang activity

Entertainment

Groves chamber moves forward with Pecan Festival

Education

PHOTO FEATURE — Stephen F. Austin High demolition begins; see what’s next

Education

Memorial High details graduation plan for Class of 2021

Local

2 killed in multiple vehicle crash along I-10

Business

Motiva representative to Port Arthur leaders: We will continue downtown development

Local

Port Arthur Newsmedia investigates: Neighborhood struggles with loss of water, Port Arthur officials respond

Local

SEE THE BREAKDOWN: Diocese reassigns priests across Mid & South County churches

Local

Nederland police chief talks 2020 trends in relation to crime concerns

Local

Port Arthur native selected State Bar of Texas chair-elect

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: April 14-20

Entertainment

Rodney Crowell headlines Gulf Coast Gala virtual event

High School Sports

Ke’Asia Hall keeps adding her name to the Nederland record books

BREAKING NEWS

Vaccine hub to offer extended hours Thursday

Local

Authorities probing thieves’ inside knowledge after theft of $30K+ in Jefferson County equipment

Local

SEE THE LOCATIONS: Entergy plans Port Arthur outages Wednesday night

Local

Thousands of dollars in equipment stolen from Precinct 3 Barn in Port Acres

Check this Out

Health director details Port Arthur vaccination clinic move, future treatment options

Education

VIDEOS — American Sign Language class brings new bilingual opportunities to PNGHS

Education

New PNGISD schools under construction, timeline moves forward

High School Sports

Meet the Memorial sprinters focused on being the state’s fastest

Business

PHOTO GALLERY — Daughter, mother open Azaleas Florist is Port Neches