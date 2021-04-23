expand
Ad Spot

April 23, 2021

(Chris Moore/The News)

PHOTO FEATURE — Stephen F. Austin High demolition begins; see what’s next

By Chris Moore

Published 12:24 am Friday, April 23, 2021

PORT ACRES —Demolition of the former Stephen F. Austin High School began in Port Acres this week.

The demolition is part of the $195 million bond approved by voters in 2014.

The site will be rebuilt as the PAISD’s Newcomer Center and house international students that are new to the district to assist them with their transition into the American K-12 school system.

The site will also contain the Port Arthur Alternative Center, a program for expectant mothers and adult education.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

3 armed men rob multiple Port Arthur victims in separate Thursday night assaults

ON THE MENU — George Geisel bringing gourmet take to Groves with Pizza Artista

Port Arthur trio indicted on charges of gang activity

Groves chamber moves forward with Pecan Festival

BREAKING NEWS

3 armed men rob multiple Port Arthur victims in separate Thursday night assaults

Business

ON THE MENU — George Geisel bringing gourmet take to Groves with Pizza Artista

Local

Port Arthur trio indicted on charges of gang activity

Entertainment

Groves chamber moves forward with Pecan Festival

Education

PHOTO FEATURE — Stephen F. Austin High demolition begins; see what’s next

Education

Memorial High details graduation plan for Class of 2021

Local

2 killed in multiple vehicle crash along I-10

Business

Motiva representative to Port Arthur leaders: We will continue downtown development

Local

Port Arthur Newsmedia investigates: Neighborhood struggles with loss of water, Port Arthur officials respond

Local

SEE THE BREAKDOWN: Diocese reassigns priests across Mid & South County churches

Local

Nederland police chief talks 2020 trends in relation to crime concerns

Local

Port Arthur native selected State Bar of Texas chair-elect

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: April 14-20

Entertainment

Rodney Crowell headlines Gulf Coast Gala virtual event

High School Sports

Ke’Asia Hall keeps adding her name to the Nederland record books

BREAKING NEWS

Vaccine hub to offer extended hours Thursday

Local

Authorities probing thieves’ inside knowledge after theft of $30K+ in Jefferson County equipment

Local

SEE THE LOCATIONS: Entergy plans Port Arthur outages Wednesday night

Local

Thousands of dollars in equipment stolen from Precinct 3 Barn in Port Acres

Check this Out

Health director details Port Arthur vaccination clinic move, future treatment options

Education

VIDEOS — American Sign Language class brings new bilingual opportunities to PNGHS

Education

New PNGISD schools under construction, timeline moves forward

High School Sports

Meet the Memorial sprinters focused on being the state’s fastest

Business

PHOTO GALLERY — Daughter, mother open Azaleas Florist is Port Neches