Weather Service details threat for severe storms for Southeast Texas

Weather officials have increased the threat for severe storms later Friday afternoon and evening.

According to the National Weather Service, there is now an enhanced risk for tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds along and north of the I-10 corridor from southeast Texas, across southwest Louisiana, into south central Louisiana.

Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said this includes all of east Texas and central Louisiana as well.

“Have a plan if a tornado warning is issued for your area,” Erickson said. “Mobile homes are vulnerable to have their tie downs snapped or pulled out of the ground in tornadoes.”