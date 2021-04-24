expand
April 24, 2021

Groves traffic stop leads to crystal meth, digital scale discovery

By PA News

Published 12:32 am Saturday, April 24, 2021

A Groves woman is facing up to two years in prison after police say a traffic stop led to the discovery of crystal meth and a scale in her makeup bag.

Jamie Leigh Gonzalez, 42, was arrested Dec. 24, 2000, and charged with possession of a controlled substance, a state jail felony.

Groves police say on the date of the offense, Gonzalez was driving a Chevrolet SUV with two passengers at approximately 3:47 a.m. when officers performed a traffic stop.

“While speaking with Gonzales, I could smell the strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle,” an officer wrote in a probable cause affidavit.

All three occupants were asked to exit the vehicle while police performed a probable cause search, the document states.

A black purse in the back seat had a small makeup bag that allegedly contained crystal meth and a digital scale.

The driver of the vehicle told a second officer that the purse belonged to her.

Gonzalez was arrested at the scene, and indicted this week by a Jefferson County grand jury.

