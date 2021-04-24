expand
April 24, 2021

KATHIE'S KORNER — Kathie Deasy

KATHIE’S KORNER: Kleaning my Korners always helps renew my mind

By PA News

Published 12:01 am Saturday, April 24, 2021

Please forgive the spelling on both of my title words.

If you know me personally, you know I’m a “grammar cop,” always noticing when shopping, incorrect store signs or when I’m proof-reading a document that needs to be corrected or adjusted. I’m your girl.

I try not to be obnoxious about it, but, since I took typing and business machines in high school, my eyes automatically spell everything. It’s ingrained.

Just finished going through our files in our office to set aside the previous year, filling a container, alphabetizing them for Mike as he prepared our taxes. I then made new files for our current year.

I also go through clothing, keeping my closet current and organized, avoiding “clutter” and blessing others who might need my extras.

I always give away good stuff, no matter what it is, never old or damaged goods. I want to bless others and reap a good, clean, harvest.

Living in the area of Texas we live in, on the Gulf, by the water, we deal with critters, small and large depending on time of day and year. I detest “creepy, crawly” ones near my food, sealed or not, so we have an exterminator who comes every couple months and sprays with their equipment, inside and out, which is safe for humans.

One time, I took everything out of my pantry, including my cookbook collection, and cleaned the shelves. They sprayed and hours later, I reorganized everything, sealed the unsealed and moved my books to a new location on a new bookcase with several new covers.

I really enjoyed going through my books and eliminated some not part of my current plan.

I also endeavor to keep the corners of my mind uncluttered, tidy and clean. I’ve found in all my years of experience and study, the scriptures that God’s plan and path have for me include renewing my mind, according to Romans 12:2.

“Do not conform to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind…”

So, believe me, this scripture is so critical at this time in our world, grab it and clean your brains.

Feel free to share this column and watch mikedeasyssolidrockcafe on Youtube.

 

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Port Arthur Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com

