expand
Ad Spot

April 24, 2021

Maria Rojas, owner of Warrior Nutrition, has a menu with more than 50 flavors of tea. (Monique Batson/The News)

New Groves business serves up vitamin-infused health teas

By PA News

Published 12:23 am Saturday, April 24, 2021

GROVES — A new store in Groves is serving up every Texans’ favorite drink with a healthy twist.

Warrior Nutrition, which opened April 12 in the shopping center next to Snooper’s Paradise, has more than 50 flavors of tea. But owner Maria Rojas infuses vitamins and provides a variety of other additives such as herbs to help with digestion, protein, meal replacement options and fat burners.

The Peach-Mango Loaded Tea is one of many made with vitamins and herbs to support health and boost energy.
(Monique Batson/The News)

The store also offers protein shakes, waffles and doughnuts.

The family owned and operated business is open Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Warrior Nutrition opened last week in the shopping center next to Snooper’s Paradise.
(Monique Batson/The News)

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

RiverFest Schedule: Organizers ready to bring the thrill back to Port Neches

Port Arthur man indicted after high speed chase through Nederland

Port Neches senior Graci Guilbeaux crowned in special pageant moment

Groves traffic stop leads to crystal meth, digital scale discovery

Entertainment

RiverFest Schedule: Organizers ready to bring the thrill back to Port Neches

Local

Port Arthur man indicted after high speed chase through Nederland

Local

Port Neches senior Graci Guilbeaux crowned in special pageant moment

Groves

Groves traffic stop leads to crystal meth, digital scale discovery

High School Sports

Thomas Reinholt finds groove for playoff-bound Indians using devastating slider

Lifestyle

Mother of the Year Kelly Plante looks forward to return of RiverFest

Education

Pandemic funding provides career training opportunity at LSCPA

Groves

Document: Port Arthur man voluntarily led police to drugs

Business

New Groves business serves up vitamin-infused health teas

Education

Nederland ISD redefines dress code for students

Entertainment

Boat races return to Neches RiverFest with renewed enthusiasm

Beaumont

Crawfish boil music fight leads to arrest

Local

RELIGION BRIEFS: Baptist church to celebrate pastor’s anniversary

Local

Combating increased impacts of isolation among older adults with sensory loss

High School Sports

Bulldogs playing with desperation as season’s end looms

College/Pro Sports

Memorial grad earns All-SLC honors for Demons

Golf

PNG finishes 11th in regional golf tourney

Local

Weather Service details threat for severe storms for Southeast Texas

Education

Memorial High details graduation plan for Class of 2021

Beaumont

DPS identifies 2 men killed on I-10 after crane struck their truck

Local

3 armed men rob multiple Port Arthur victims in separate Thursday night assaults

Business

ON THE MENU — George Geisel bringing gourmet take to Groves with Pizza Artista

Local

Port Arthur trio indicted on charges of gang activity

Entertainment

Groves chamber moves forward with Pecan Festival; pageant sign-up begins next month