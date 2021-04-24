expand
Ad Spot

April 24, 2021

Lamar State College Port Arthur Dean of Workforce and Continuing Education Ben Strafford, PhD, at his desk at the college. (Mary Meaux/The News)

Pandemic funding provides career training opportunity at LSCPA

By PA News

Published 12:26 am Saturday, April 24, 2021

As the COVID-19 pandemic slowly grinds towards its inevitable end, the world of business and industry are cranking back to life.

And, with that fact also comes the reality that a reinvigorated workforce is needed to get the country back moving forward quickly.

It’s that need of a skilled workforce that is driving a program at Lamar State College Port Arthur that will provide funding for CDL and scaffolding classes. This opportunity actually provides students scholarship money along with an almost-certain offer of a job upon completion of the coursework.

“This is part of the COVID Skills funding,” said Dr. Ben Stafford, vice president of workforce training and continuing education. “With the projects through Golden Pass LNG coming back to life full force, we are seeing a need for training in carpentry, scaffolding, and concrete work.”

LSCPA will provide scaffolding building training in partnership with BrandSafway, an international provider of access at construction sites.

“They provide scaffolding, bridges, tunnels … anything that’s needed to provide access to manpower and equipment at construction sites,” Stafford said.

Tuition assistance is provided through the existing COVID funding for unemployed students and all graduates, upon successful completion, will have a job waiting for them.

BrandSafway offers full-time jobs with benefits and opportunities to advance within the company.

In addition, the Port Arthur Economic Development Corporation is providing additional funding to support a stipend that will pay Port Arthur students a salary while they are training.

“This is a great way for residents to find their way out of unemployment and back into a lucrative, skills-based career,” Stafford said.

To take advantage of this and many other opportunities, visit lamarpa.edu/Workforce-Continuing-Ed.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

RiverFest Schedule: Organizers ready to bring the thrill back to Port Neches

Port Arthur man indicted after high speed chase through Nederland

Port Neches senior Graci Guilbeaux crowned in special pageant moment

Groves traffic stop leads to crystal meth, digital scale discovery

Entertainment

RiverFest Schedule: Organizers ready to bring the thrill back to Port Neches

Local

Port Arthur man indicted after high speed chase through Nederland

Local

Port Neches senior Graci Guilbeaux crowned in special pageant moment

Groves

Groves traffic stop leads to crystal meth, digital scale discovery

High School Sports

Thomas Reinholt finds groove for playoff-bound Indians using devastating slider

Lifestyle

Mother of the Year Kelly Plante looks forward to return of RiverFest

Education

Pandemic funding provides career training opportunity at LSCPA

Groves

Document: Port Arthur man voluntarily led police to drugs

Business

New Groves business serves up vitamin-infused health teas

Education

Nederland ISD redefines dress code for students

Entertainment

Boat races return to Neches RiverFest with renewed enthusiasm

Beaumont

Crawfish boil music fight leads to arrest

Local

RELIGION BRIEFS: Baptist church to celebrate pastor’s anniversary

Local

Combating increased impacts of isolation among older adults with sensory loss

High School Sports

Bulldogs playing with desperation as season’s end looms

College/Pro Sports

Memorial grad earns All-SLC honors for Demons

Golf

PNG finishes 11th in regional golf tourney

Local

Weather Service details threat for severe storms for Southeast Texas

Education

Memorial High details graduation plan for Class of 2021

Beaumont

DPS identifies 2 men killed on I-10 after crane struck their truck

Local

3 armed men rob multiple Port Arthur victims in separate Thursday night assaults

Business

ON THE MENU — George Geisel bringing gourmet take to Groves with Pizza Artista

Local

Port Arthur trio indicted on charges of gang activity

Entertainment

Groves chamber moves forward with Pecan Festival; pageant sign-up begins next month