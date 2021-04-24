expand
April 24, 2021

PNG finishes 11th in regional golf tourney

By Bob West

Published 12:05 am Saturday, April 24, 2021

Port Neches-Groves’ District 21-5A champions improved by 19 strokes on the second day of the Region III, 5A golf championship in College Station but it was only enough to secure the Indians an 11th place finish in the 14-team field with a 36-hole team total of 721 (370-351).

Dalton Shields set the pace for PNG at Texas A&M Golf Club with a 173 on rounds of 86-87. Braden Broussard finished a stroke back of Shields at 174 (90-84). Other scores for PNG were Jason Adams’ 188 (97-91), Devin Galloway’s 189 (97-92) and Jake Gauthier’s 196 (107-89).

Sophomore Jeffrey Wolfe, who earned the right to play in regionals as a medalist after a fourth-place district finish in district, shot 191 (96-95). Freshman Jaxon Wolf, a second-place finisher in district, shot 86 on day one, then had to withdraw because of illness.

College Station placed first in team competition with a 625. Austin Anderson Blue came in second with a 626 and Montgomery Purple was third at 648.

Brecklin Franklin of Lake Creek took the individual title with a 147. Grant Doggett of Barbers Hill was the runner-up at 150.

Temperatures in the mid-40s, along with a brisk north wind, contributed to higher-than-anticipated scores on day one. Greens still recovering from a prolonged February freeze also made scoring difficult.

In the girls’ division of the regional, PNG had two freshmen competing as medalists. Rita Jeanne Truong shot 213 (97-116) and Taryn DeJean posted 223 (107-116).

