expand
Ad Spot

April 24, 2021

After competing prior years in the Miss Port Neches Pageant, 17-year-old Graci Guilbeaux won her crown on March 27. (Leo Weeks Photography)

Port Neches senior Graci Guilbeaux crowned in special pageant moment

By Cassandra Jenkins

Published 12:33 am Saturday, April 24, 2021

PORT NECHES – “Preparing for the Miss Port Neches pageant, I told myself that I was going to enjoy it and be who I was. For me, that just so happened to work out this time.”

After competing prior years in the Miss Port Neches Pageant, 17-year-old Graci Guilbeaux finally won her crown on March 27.

“It was an amazing experience,” Guilbeaux gushed. “I have competed a few times in the pageant over the last four to five years, but I never won. With it being my senior year, I knew I had to give it one last chance.”

It turned out, all she needed was that last chance.

Graci Guilbeaux said being a role model is the most important aspect to the Miss Port Neches crown. (Leo Weeks Photography)

“As soon as they called my name I was ecstatic,” she said. “I could not be more grateful or proud to hold this title.”

To Graci, the title means more than just wearing a crown and a sash, it means being a role model.

“Little girls look up to me as Miss Port Neches,” Guilbeaux said. “It’s my responsibility to show them what it’s like to be humble and kind.”

Aside from winning, Guilbeaux said her favorite part of the pageant was enjoying the process as well as seeing her family’s reaction at the announcement.

“I had the chance to relax, be who I am and spend the weekend with friends that I have grown up with,” she said. “But the moment I was most proud of, was walking off the stage, crowned, toward my mom and brother – and the amount of excitement they had on their faces as they approached me, it just made me realize how proud they were of me.”

Graci’s brother, Jacob Guilbeaux, was a particular inspiration to the young girl.

“In all ways, my brother inspires me,” she said. ”He chases every dream that he has, supports me through my dreams and loves me no matter what. He has been my biggest supporter.”

Jacob said when he saw Graci being crowned, there was a ton of excitement between him and his mom.

“I have been so proud of her and the young woman she has become, but being crowned Miss Port Neches was the icing on the cake,” he said. “Seeing her have the biggest smile was priceless.”

After graduating from Port Neches-Groves High School in May, Graci Guilbeaux plans to attend Lamar University to pursue nursing. (Leo Weeks Photography)

As the older brother, Jacob has seen his sister face and overcome an extreme amount of adversity.

“Despite all that, she still keeps pushing through life with a smile on her face,” he said. “I look forward to watching her succeed in college as she pursues a nursing degree. She has been saying that nursing is her calling for numerous years now. I am excited and hopeful for her near future endeavors and cannot wait to support her in any way that I can!”

Graci will be graduating from Port Neches-Groves High School in May and plans to attend Lamar University to receive a degree in nursing.

She hopes to continue serving her youth group at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church as well as volunteer at the Knights of Columbus.

However, Guilbeaux said her pageantry days may end with the Miss Port Neches title.

“After winning this pageant, I realized I might be closing the chapter of pageantry in my life as I move on to bigger and better things,” she said. “I want to study nursing because I enjoy being around people and I have a special desire to help others, so that will be my main focus after graduation.”

Gracie Guilbeaux will have one final debut at this year’s Port Neches RiverFest. She will be available to speak and take pictures with.

She leaves future Miss Port Neches pageant contestants with these words.

“Be you, relax and have fun,” she said. “Most importantly, don’t blink – time flies by so quickly.”

Read more RiverFest coverage:

Thousands of people will participate in some form or fashion at this year’s Port Neches RiverFest, but the reigning mother of the year has a special group in mind.

After taking a year off due to COVID-19 restrictions, Port Neches’ annual RiverFest extravaganza is back. No one is more excited to return to the river than the 2021 boat racers.

Port Neches’ annual RiverFest is scheduled for April 28 to May 2, and after taking a one-year hiatus, the Mid County community is a buzz with a host of old and new festival attractions, events and vendors.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

RiverFest Schedule: Organizers ready to bring the thrill back to Port Neches

Port Arthur man indicted after high speed chase through Nederland

Port Neches senior Graci Guilbeaux crowned in special pageant moment

Groves traffic stop leads to crystal meth, digital scale discovery

Entertainment

RiverFest Schedule: Organizers ready to bring the thrill back to Port Neches

Local

Port Arthur man indicted after high speed chase through Nederland

Local

Port Neches senior Graci Guilbeaux crowned in special pageant moment

Groves

Groves traffic stop leads to crystal meth, digital scale discovery

High School Sports

Thomas Reinholt finds groove for playoff-bound Indians using devastating slider

Lifestyle

Mother of the Year Kelly Plante looks forward to return of RiverFest

Education

Pandemic funding provides career training opportunity at LSCPA

Groves

Document: Port Arthur man voluntarily led police to drugs

Business

New Groves business serves up vitamin-infused health teas

Education

Nederland ISD redefines dress code for students

Entertainment

Boat races return to Neches RiverFest with renewed enthusiasm

Beaumont

Crawfish boil music fight leads to arrest

Local

RELIGION BRIEFS: Baptist church to celebrate pastor’s anniversary

Local

Combating increased impacts of isolation among older adults with sensory loss

High School Sports

Bulldogs playing with desperation as season’s end looms

College/Pro Sports

Memorial grad earns All-SLC honors for Demons

Golf

PNG finishes 11th in regional golf tourney

Local

Weather Service details threat for severe storms for Southeast Texas

Education

Memorial High details graduation plan for Class of 2021

Beaumont

DPS identifies 2 men killed on I-10 after crane struck their truck

Local

3 armed men rob multiple Port Arthur victims in separate Thursday night assaults

Business

ON THE MENU — George Geisel bringing gourmet take to Groves with Pizza Artista

Local

Port Arthur trio indicted on charges of gang activity

Entertainment

Groves chamber moves forward with Pecan Festival; pageant sign-up begins next month