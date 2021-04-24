expand
April 24, 2021

RELIGION BRIEFS: Baptist church to celebrate pastor’s anniversary

By PA News

Published 12:20 am Saturday, April 24, 2021

Solid Rock Baptist Church, 1337 E. Fifth St., will continue a teaching series, “The Power of Praying For Your Adult Children,” during the 11 a.m. Sunday worship service brought by Kerri Ann Nash. For more information, call 409-983-7654.

God 1st Missionary Baptist Church, 201 E. 14th St., will celebrate the Rev. Donald R.A. Toussaint’s ninth year anniversary. The Rev. Terrance BillaFranco will be the speaker. For more information, call Josie Chatman at 409-350-8058.

Religion announcements must be submitted by 5 p.m. Thursday to appear in the Saturday publication. Announcements may be emailed to panews@panews.com or sent to Port Arthur News, 2349 Memorial Blvd. Please provide a contact number to The News in case questions arise.

