Arrest made; 70-year-old killed in hit-and-run

Beaumont Police responded to the 1800 block of South Major Drive in reference to a pedestrian hit and run fatality at 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officers arrived and located the victim deceased on scene.

Information was received about a Tahoe that was possibly involved and patrol units subsequently located it.

The Tahoe had damage to the front end of the vehicle.

The driver was detained and questioned.

During questioning, the driver admitted to hitting the pedestrian and leaving the scene.

The driver is identified as Shelby Mone Douglas, 28, from Beaumont.

Douglas was taken to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility and booked for failure to render aid, serious bodily injury/death.

The victim was identified as identified as Russell Guillory, 70, from Cheek.