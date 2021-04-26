expand
Ad Spot

April 26, 2021

Compare Texas gas prices to last week, month & year

By PA News

Published 6:45 am Monday, April 26, 2021

Last week saw limited upward movement in gas prices, tying the previous high water mark seen in March, signaling perhaps possible additional upside as most states have finished the transition to EPA-mandated summer gasoline.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said while gasoline demand did dip for the third straight week, it was another small decline.

“As temperatures continue to warm ahead of summer, it wouldn’t surprise me that demand will rebound in the weeks ahead and we could continue to see gas prices push higher,” De Haan said

Texas gas prices have fallen 0.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.60/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 13,114 stations in Texas.

Gas prices in Texas are 2.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.07/g higher than a year ago.

“For now, however, it doesn’t appear that any rise in price would be significant, so motorists shouldn’t be too concerned at this point, but may see see average prices inch higher,” De Haan said.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Texas is priced at $2.27/g today while the most expensive is $3.15/g, a difference of 88.0 cents per gallon.

The lowest price in the state today is $2.27/g while the highest is $3.15/g, a difference of 88.0 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 0.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.87/g today.

The national average is up 2.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.13/g higher than a year ago.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Midland Odessa- $2.82/g, down 2.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.84/g.
San Antonio- $2.38/g, down 0.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.39/g.
Austin- $2.47/g, down 2.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.50/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Texas and the national average going back ten years:

April 26, 2020: $1.53/g (U.S. Average: $1.74/g)
April 26, 2019: $2.60/g (U.S. Average: $2.89/g)
April 26, 2018: $2.55/g (U.S. Average: $2.80/g)
April 26, 2017: $2.24/g (U.S. Average: $2.40/g)
April 26, 2016: $1.90/g (U.S. Average: $2.14/g)
April 26, 2015: $2.32/g (U.S. Average: $2.54/g)
April 26, 2014: $3.48/g (U.S. Average: $3.70/g)
April 26, 2013: $3.33/g (U.S. Average: $3.50/g)
April 26, 2012: $3.73/g (U.S. Average: $3.82/g)
April 26, 2011: $3.76/g (U.S. Average: $3.87/g)

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Compare Texas gas prices to last week, month & year

Arrest made; 70-year-old killed in hit-and-run

Nederland ISD redefines student dress code. “We want to allow students more flexibility.”

AFFIDAVIT: Crawfish boil music fight leads to arrest

Local

Compare Texas gas prices to last week, month & year

Beaumont

Arrest made; 70-year-old killed in hit-and-run

Education

Nederland ISD redefines student dress code. “We want to allow students more flexibility.”

Beaumont

AFFIDAVIT: Crawfish boil music fight leads to arrest

Entertainment

Boat races return to Neches RiverFest with renewed enthusiasm

Local

Port Arthur man voluntarily led police to drugs, according to authorities

Business

New Groves business serves up vitamin-infused health teas

Local

Combating increased impacts of isolation among older adults with sensory loss

Entertainment

RiverFest Schedule: Organizers ready to bring the thrill back to Port Neches

Local

Port Arthur man indicted after high speed chase through Nederland

Local

Port Neches senior Graci Guilbeaux crowned in special pageant moment

Groves

Groves traffic stop leads to crystal meth, digital scale discovery

High School Sports

Thomas Reinholt finds groove for playoff-bound Indians using devastating slider

Lifestyle

Mother of the Year Kelly Plante looks forward to return of RiverFest

Education

Pandemic funding provides career training opportunity at LSCPA

Local

RELIGION BRIEFS: Baptist church to celebrate pastor’s anniversary

High School Sports

Bulldogs playing with desperation as season’s end looms

College/Pro Sports

Memorial grad earns All-SLC honors for Demons

Golf

PNG finishes 11th in regional golf tourney

Local

Weather Service details threat for severe storms for Southeast Texas

Education

Memorial High details graduation plan for Class of 2021

Beaumont

DPS identifies 2 men killed on I-10 after crane struck their truck

Local

3 armed men rob multiple Port Arthur victims in separate Thursday night assaults

Business

ON THE MENU — George Geisel bringing gourmet take to Groves with Pizza Artista