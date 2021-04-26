expand
Ad Spot

April 27, 2021

Dr. Glenn Smith served as superintendent of schools in the Port Arthur ISD from 1997-2001.

Former PAISD superintendent finds passion in prison ministry

By PA News

Published 12:58 pm Monday, April 26, 2021

AUSTIN — A former Port Arthur Independent School District leader has garnered statewide recognition for volunteer efforts in the criminal justice system.

Dr. Glenn Smith was presented the Carol S. Vance Volunteer of the Year Award during the Governor’s 2020-21 Criminal Justice Volunteer Service Awards program.

The Woodlands resident served as superintendent of schools in the Port Arthur ISD from 1997-2001.

Texas Board of Criminal Justice Chairman Patrick O’Daniel and Executive Director Bryan Collier presented Smith his award during an online ceremony last week.

Impact

Smith was the first certified volunteer chaplain’s assistant at the Hightower Unit in Dayton and has given 15 years of outstanding volunteer service to the agency, beginning with Kairos at the Polunsky Unit in Livingston.

His passion for the prison ministry began after attending an Alpha program at his church. He started the first discipleship class at the Hightower Unit and recruited volunteers to teach classes and raise funds for study guides and Bibles every year.

He also began quarterly praise and worship services at the Hightower Unit as an extension of the Disciple classes. In 2010, he took on the responsibility of serving as coordinator of the faith-based dorm at the Hightower Unit with help from other volunteers.

He initiated the Christmas Movie Nights Festival and the mentorship program for the men graduating from the faith-based dorm. He supports the chaplains and wardens in a number of ways, including raising funds for different programs, teaching, counselling, visiting and ministering to the inmates and staff alike.

As the Hightower chaplain’s assistant, Smith has demonstrated a true servant’s heart for others and has had a profound impact on the entire unit.

In 2014, Smith’s church, Christ Church United Methodist in The Woodlands, received the Texas Governor’s Criminal Justice “Religious Service” Award for eight programs for inmates that he initiated, organized and led.

He previously served as assistant superintendent of human resources in the Conroe ISD and assistant superintendent of Personnel in Longview ISD.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

BRIGHT FUTURES — Sabine Pass students’ one-act play aims to be state’s best, again

See Nederland’s relaxed COVID restrictions at parks, recreation center & library

Memorial 9th grader Karina Starks shines at Texas Alliance for Minorities engineering competition

Willie Ray Smith Awards honor Southeast Texas high school football players of the year

Education

BRIGHT FUTURES — Sabine Pass students’ one-act play aims to be state’s best, again

Lifestyle

See Nederland’s relaxed COVID restrictions at parks, recreation center & library

Education

Memorial 9th grader Karina Starks shines at Texas Alliance for Minorities engineering competition

High School Sports

Willie Ray Smith Awards honor Southeast Texas high school football players of the year

High School Sports

Two Titans qualify for state track and field meet

Lifestyle

Port Arthur alter server begins path toward becoming a priest

Local

PAPD: Port Arthur man arrested after armed robbery is no longer a suspect

Local

Former PAISD superintendent finds passion in prison ministry

Local

Early voting for Port Arthur ISD, port commission, city parks plan ends Tuesday

Local

Compare Texas gas prices to last week, month & year

Beaumont

Arrest made; 70-year-old killed in hit-and-run

Education

Nederland ISD redefines student dress code. “We want to allow students more flexibility.”

Beaumont

AFFIDAVIT: Crawfish boil music fight leads to arrest

Entertainment

Boat races return to Neches RiverFest with renewed enthusiasm

Local

Port Arthur man voluntarily led police to drugs, according to authorities

Business

New Groves business serves up vitamin-infused health teas

Local

Combating increased impacts of isolation among older adults with sensory loss

Entertainment

RiverFest Schedule: Organizers ready to bring the thrill back to Port Neches

Local

Port Arthur man indicted after high speed chase through Nederland

Local

Port Neches senior Graci Guilbeaux crowned in special pageant moment

Groves

Groves traffic stop leads to crystal meth, digital scale discovery

High School Sports

Thomas Reinholt finds groove for playoff-bound Indians using devastating slider

Lifestyle

Mother of the Year Kelly Plante looks forward to return of RiverFest

Education

Pandemic funding provides career training opportunity at LSCPA