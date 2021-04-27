expand
Ad Spot

April 27, 2021

Karina Starks (Courtesy photo)

Memorial 9th grader Karina Starks shines at Texas Alliance for Minorities engineering competition

By Mary Meaux

Published 12:28 am Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Memorial Ninth Grade Academy student Karina Starks was surprised when she earned third place in a recent state academic competition.

More than 300 students took part Saturday in the 9th grade level in the virtual Texas Alliance for Minorities in Engineering State Competition. Starks garnered third place in science.

“Honestly, it was really surprising. I wouldn’t think I would be the one to set this record,” Starks said. “There are a lot of smart people here and to think I would be one (to earn the distinction).”

This marks the first time a student from the Ninth Grade Academy has reached this far in TAME State Competitions, Starks’ Algebra I teacher Emerzen L. Echavez said.

Starks and several other students from the Ninth Grade Academy joined other students from the Golden Triangle in the GT TAME Divisional Competition on Engineering Design Challenge.

Echavez said the competition includes problem solving and features questions in earth science, biology, chemistry and physics. But, as a 9th grader, Starks hasn’t yet taken chemistry or physics.

“She is a really smart student,” Echavez said.

The algebra teacher is looking for scholarships for his students.

TAME, or the Texas Alliance for Minorities in Engineering, is for minority students.

In addition, the sponsors of the competitions are typically refineries; this year’s sponsor for the state competition is ConocoPhillips.

Dr. Angel Murphy, principal of the school, said the district competition for the Golden Triangle area held Feb. 6 — the precursor to the state competition, had a number of standout students.

The judges choice award first place went to Brianna Angrum, second place went to Oscar Rivera and third went to Brandon Oceguera.

Karena Stark earned a first place title, and second place went to Harleen Singh with both students advancing to state, which was held Saturday.

Murphy said the district has been involved in TAME under her leadership for three years and she is in her seventh year of leadership there.

“Each year we’re getting better and better,” Murphy said. “Mr. Echavez did a great job.”

Starks said she was offered a chance to be part of TAME in seventh grade but declined because she was busy. She took up that offer in the ninth grade because she is interested in engineering.

She said the competition was difficult and covered courses she hasn’t yet taken in school.

“I’m a curious person so sometimes I just look up and learn stuff,” Starks said of how she came to learn the topics that are new to her.

And while she’s interested in chemistry as well as engineering, she has other goals.

“My dream doesn’t have to do with math and science, but if I could, my mom works in a refinery and I’d like to work in a refinery as a backup,” she said, adding her dream job is to be an author.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

BRIGHT FUTURES — Sabine Pass students’ one-act play aims to be state’s best, again

See Nederland’s relaxed COVID restrictions at parks, recreation center & library

Memorial 9th grader Karina Starks shines at Texas Alliance for Minorities engineering competition

Willie Ray Smith Awards honor Southeast Texas high school football players of the year

Education

BRIGHT FUTURES — Sabine Pass students’ one-act play aims to be state’s best, again

Lifestyle

See Nederland’s relaxed COVID restrictions at parks, recreation center & library

Education

Memorial 9th grader Karina Starks shines at Texas Alliance for Minorities engineering competition

High School Sports

Willie Ray Smith Awards honor Southeast Texas high school football players of the year

High School Sports

Two Titans qualify for state track and field meet

Lifestyle

Port Arthur alter server begins path toward becoming a priest

Local

PAPD: Port Arthur man arrested after armed robbery is no longer a suspect

Local

Former PAISD superintendent finds passion in prison ministry

Local

Early voting for Port Arthur ISD, port commission, city parks plan ends Tuesday

Local

Compare Texas gas prices to last week, month & year

Beaumont

Arrest made; 70-year-old killed in hit-and-run

Education

Nederland ISD redefines student dress code. “We want to allow students more flexibility.”

Beaumont

AFFIDAVIT: Crawfish boil music fight leads to arrest

Entertainment

Boat races return to Neches RiverFest with renewed enthusiasm

Local

Port Arthur man voluntarily led police to drugs, according to authorities

Business

New Groves business serves up vitamin-infused health teas

Local

Combating increased impacts of isolation among older adults with sensory loss

Entertainment

RiverFest Schedule: Organizers ready to bring the thrill back to Port Neches

Local

Port Arthur man indicted after high speed chase through Nederland

Local

Port Neches senior Graci Guilbeaux crowned in special pageant moment

Groves

Groves traffic stop leads to crystal meth, digital scale discovery

High School Sports

Thomas Reinholt finds groove for playoff-bound Indians using devastating slider

Lifestyle

Mother of the Year Kelly Plante looks forward to return of RiverFest

Education

Pandemic funding provides career training opportunity at LSCPA