Two Titans qualify for state track and field meet

Two Memorial field athletes qualified for state in three events at the regional competition this past weekend.

Tre’Vonte “Tink” Caines qualified for the state competition in shot put with a throw of 58 feet.

Caines currently has the longest throw in 5A and 6A, which puts him as the favorite to win the competition.

Memorial’s Maleek Jones qualified with a second place finish in the triple jump with a distance of 47’7.75”.

Jones also qualified for state with a first place finish in the high jump with a height of 6’6”.

The state meet will be May 7-8 at Myers Stadium in Austin.