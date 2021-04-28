CULINARY THRILL SEEKING: Coffee Time… or, NOT coffee

I recently counted my coffee mugs and think I could nearly use one a day and not repeat.

Some had to go, even though I had some serious sentimental value attached to a couple. May they serve others just as well. Now, here’s some things to put in your abundance of mugs.

Words that don’t go with coffee?

Salted… cold… skinny… Would these words fly with your grandma’s morning coffee?

Would she have stood in line for an expensive blend?

Now grandma and her younger generation can chill, literally, with a box of sweet lovin’ that dispenses from your fridge.

Jordan’s Skinny Brew sugar-free Salted Caramel Cold Brew is on tap and ready to drink from a box with a spigot.

Black and chilled is 10 calories a pop and my top pick. Add the milk of your choice for a treat even grandma would call “extra.”

I could go on, but I’m ready for another glass of this good stuff. Bottoms Up at skinnymixes.com.

Cowffee

When I dream of a cold, sweet, creamy coffee brew, I’m imagining what I get with Pursue Happiness Cowffee. Bonus: They’re working toward the highest nutrition with the lowest environmental footprint.

Human health, nutrition and disease prevention go into this CLA whole milk, beverage with cane sugar, monk fruit and cold-brewed coffee from upstate New York.

Spruce Haven Farm, Cayuga Milkkk Ingredients, Beak & Skiff and Paul De Lima Coffee have worked together to sweeten your day.

An 11-ounce box was so rich I divided it into two delicious servings.

Read up on Conjugated Linoleic Acid and health benefits and visit PursueHappiness.Farm.

Or NOT coffee:

NuJo is billed as something like coffee but without the buzz, crash or upset stomach.

Drink this roasted root brew hot or cold. It’s dark and goes in a mug, but the gluten- and caffeine-free classic grounds are this, as proclaimed by makers: “100% organic roasted chicory, quinoa, orange peel, allspice, and cloves, along with MCT coconut oil providing the perfect finish for a soothing full-mouth feel and mellow flavor.”

Is that what you were expecting?

Roasted quinoa, huh?

My husband caught me with a sample bag, and I brewed him a hot cup, which he deemed “pretty good.”

That’s high praise from him, I’d tell Carmen Wagner, the Tennessee mom entrepreneur who set out to brew a better cup of Joe.

If you miss coffee because of health issues, try out her “joe” at drinknug.com.

Darragh Doiron is a Port Arthur area foodie ready for a 10 a.m. coffee or anything break. Reach her at darraghcastillo@icloud.com