expand
Ad Spot

April 28, 2021

CULINARY THRILL SEEKING: Coffee Time… or, NOT coffee

By Darragh Doiron

Published 12:02 am Wednesday, April 28, 2021

I recently counted my coffee mugs and think I could nearly use one a day and not repeat.

Some had to go, even though I had some serious sentimental value attached to a couple. May they serve others just as well. Now, here’s some things to put in your abundance of mugs.

 

Words that don’t go with coffee?

Salted… cold… skinny… Would these words fly with your grandma’s morning coffee?

Would she have stood in line for an expensive blend?

Now grandma and her younger generation can chill, literally, with a box of sweet lovin’ that dispenses from your fridge.

Jordan’s Skinny Brew sugar-free Salted Caramel Cold Brew is on tap and ready to drink from a box with a spigot.

Black and chilled is 10 calories a pop and my top pick. Add the milk of your choice for a treat even grandma would call “extra.”

I could go on, but I’m ready for another glass of this good stuff. Bottoms Up at skinnymixes.com.

 

Cowffee

When I dream of a cold, sweet, creamy coffee brew, I’m imagining what I get with Pursue Happiness Cowffee. Bonus: They’re working toward the highest nutrition with the lowest environmental footprint.

Human health, nutrition and disease prevention go into this CLA whole milk, beverage with cane sugar, monk fruit and cold-brewed coffee from upstate New York.

Spruce Haven Farm, Cayuga Milkkk Ingredients, Beak & Skiff and Paul De Lima Coffee have worked together to sweeten your day.

An 11-ounce box was so rich I divided it into two delicious servings.

Read up on Conjugated Linoleic Acid and health benefits and visit PursueHappiness.Farm.

 

Or NOT coffee:

NuJo is billed as something like coffee but without the buzz, crash or upset stomach.

Drink this roasted root brew hot or cold. It’s dark and goes in a mug, but the gluten- and caffeine-free classic grounds are this, as proclaimed by makers: “100% organic roasted chicory, quinoa, orange peel, allspice, and cloves, along with MCT coconut oil providing the perfect finish for a soothing full-mouth feel and mellow flavor.”

Is that what you were expecting?

Roasted quinoa, huh?

My husband caught me with a sample bag, and I brewed him a hot cup, which he deemed “pretty good.”

That’s high praise from him, I’d tell Carmen Wagner, the Tennessee mom entrepreneur who set out to brew a better cup of Joe.

If you miss coffee because of health issues, try out her “joe” at drinknug.com.

 

Darragh Doiron is a Port Arthur area foodie ready for a 10 a.m. coffee or anything break. Reach her at darraghcastillo@icloud.com

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Port Arthur golf cart crackdown: Councilman says recent argument almost ended in shooting

HEALING ARTWORK: Memorial student’s 1st-place piece showcases life after pain

Port Arthur City Council hears about $17K plan to return to open meetings

Sabine Pass fishing upgrade & Port of Port Arthur expansion details shared

Local

Port Arthur golf cart crackdown: Councilman says recent argument almost ended in shooting

Education

HEALING ARTWORK: Memorial student’s 1st-place piece showcases life after pain

Local

Port Arthur City Council hears about $17K plan to return to open meetings

Local

Sabine Pass fishing upgrade & Port of Port Arthur expansion details shared

Entertainment

PHOTOS — RiverFest setup begins in Port Neches

High School Sports

Memorial track & field’s top performers eyeing status at Texas’ best

Beaumont

Felony theft, drug possession lowlight last week’s indictments

Local

PAPD releases images of gunman who robbed local game room

Lifestyle

Port Arthur, community leaders celebrate Pat Avery’s positive regional impact

Education

BRIGHT FUTURES — Sabine Pass students’ one-act play aims to be state’s best, again

Lifestyle

See Nederland’s relaxed COVID restrictions at parks, recreation center & library

Education

Memorial 9th grader Karina Starks shines at Texas Alliance for Minorities engineering competition

High School Sports

Willie Ray Smith Awards honor Southeast Texas high school football players of the year

High School Sports

Two Titans qualify for state track and field meet

Lifestyle

Port Arthur alter server begins path toward becoming a priest

Local

PAPD: Port Arthur man arrested after armed robbery is no longer a suspect

Local

Former PAISD superintendent finds passion in prison ministry

Local

Early voting for Port Arthur ISD, port commission, city parks plan ends Tuesday

Local

Compare Texas gas prices to last week, month & year

Beaumont

Arrest made; 70-year-old killed in hit-and-run

Education

Nederland ISD redefines student dress code. “We want to allow students more flexibility.”

Beaumont

AFFIDAVIT: Crawfish boil music fight leads to arrest

Entertainment

Boat races return to Neches RiverFest with renewed enthusiasm

Local

Port Arthur man voluntarily led police to drugs, according to authorities