Felony theft, drug possession lowlight last week’s indictments
Felony theft of firearms and possession of cocaine charges round out this past week’s list of indictments handed down by a Jefferson County grand jury.
- Jonathan Menard, 35, of Beaumont was indicted for murder for an incident that occurred Nov. 24.
- Jonathan Menard, 35, of Beaumont was indicted for tampering with physical evidence for an incident that occurred Nov. 24.
- Spencer Raygon Allen, 28, of Groves was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Dec. 30.
- Luis Roberto Alonzo, 23, of Port Arthur was indicted for unlawful possession of firearm by felon for an incident that occurred Sept. 25.
- Luis Roberto Alonzo, 23, of Port Arthur was indicted for engaging in organized criminal activity for an incident that occurred March 29.
- Elijah Rodriguez, 19, of Port Arthur was indicted for engaging in organized criminal activity for an incident that occurred March 29.
- Misrain Gonzalez, 23, of Port Arthur was indicted for engaging in organized criminal activity for an incident that occurred March 29.
- Raymundo Bermudez Jr., 31, of Port Arthur was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Dec. 1.
- Raymundo Bermudez Jr., 31, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of prohibited weapon for an incident that occurred Dec. 1.
- Raymundo Bermudez Jr., 31, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Dec. 1.
- Raymundo Bermudez Jr., 31, of Port Arthur was indicted for unlawful possession of firearm by felon for an incident that occurred Dec. 1.
- Daniel Joseph Briggs, 25, of Beaumont was indicted for unlawful possession of firearm by felon for an incident that occurred Dec. 6.
- Theodore Roosevelt Briscoe, 38, of Beaumont was indicted for burglary of a building for an incident that occurred May 7, 2019.
- Jeremiah Carson Butts, 21, of Houston was indicted for felony theft of a firearm for an incident that occurred Dec. 20.
- Jeremiah Carson Butts, 21, of Houston was indicted for felony theft of a firearm for an incident that occurred Dec. 22.
- Demetria Domique Burns, 44, transient, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Oct. 2.
- Demetria Domique Burns, 44, transient, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Dec. 11.
- Clarence Callahan Jr., 38, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Dec. 9.
- Emmanuel Castro, 24, of Huntington, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred July 25.
- Nathaine Jermaine Collins, 30, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Jan. 17.
- Nathaine Jermaine Collins, 30, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Jan. 30.
- Gary Keith Cooper, 29, of Beaumont was indicted for tampering with physical evidence for an incident that occurred Jan. 28.
- Gary Keith Cooper, 29, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Jan. 28.
- Calvin Ray Fox Jr., 36, of Beaumont was indicted for unlawful possession of a firearm by felon for an incident that occurred Dec. 4.
- Brandon Charles Francois, 37, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Feb. 13.
- Gregory Gonzales, also known as Gregory Gonzalez, 48, of Beaumont was indicted for felony driving while intoxicated for an incident that occurred Dec. 1, 2019.
- Jamie Leigh Gonzalez, 42, of Groves was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Dec. 24.
- Samantha W. Grant, 30, of Beaumont was indicted for unlawful possession of firearm by felon for an incident that occurred Feb. 15.
- Kiatasha Ronae Gums, 32, of Beaumont was indicted fore felony theft with prior theft convictions for an incident that occurred Dec. 24.
- Stephen A. Hancock, also known as Stephen Arnette Hancock, Stephen Arnett Hancock and Steven Arnette Hancock, 41, of Houston was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Dec. 27.
- Richardo Alonzo Hernandez, 29, of Port Arthur was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Feb. 5.
- Matthew Weaver Hull, 37, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Jan. 7.
- Matthew Weaver Hull, 37, of Beaumont was indicted for felony theft with prior theft convictions for an incident that occurred Jan. 29.
- Chauncy Jackson, 42, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Oct. 26.
- Teddy LeBlanc, 40, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Oct. 26.
- Ryan Edward Poullard, 45, of Beaumont was indicted for injury to an elderly individual for an incident that occurred March 7.
- Benjamin Jean Jones Jr., 40, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Dec. 3.
- Lloyd Jones Jr., 40, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, PCP, for an incident that occurred Oct. 1.
- Aaron Joseph Kavanaugh, 42, of Nederland was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Nov. 17.
- Lequincy Kimbrough, 44, of Meridan, Mississippi was indicted for unauthorized use of e vehicle for an incident that occurred Jan. 29.
- Edward Jiminez, 32, of Port Arthur was indicted for deadly conduct for an incident that occurred March 6.
- Lakeisha Renee Levise, 39, of Beaumont was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Jan. 16.
- Clifford Alexis Barriere, 61, of Hamshire was indicted for assault-family violence/choking for an incident that occurred March 11.
- Jerome Harris, 19, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated robbery for an incident that occurred Jan. 11.
- Paul Jason Meredith, 52, of Kirbyville was indicted for fraudulent use of identifying information for an incident that occurred Feb. 4.
- Lartisha Sonnier Levi, 31, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred March 25.
- Brian Thomas Simoneaux, 49, of Nederland was indicted for assault on a family member for an incident that occurred Nov. 13.
- Davion K. Mason Sr., 22, of Beaumont was indicted for murder for an incident that occurred Nov. 22.
- Kevin Ray Morris, 46, of Beaumont was indicted for tampering with physical evidence for an incident that occurred March 9.
- Iceses K. Mason, 21, of Beaumont as indicted for robbery for an incident that occurred Feb. 23.
- Charles Kevin Richard, 51, of Beaumont was indicted for injury to an elderly individual for an incident that occurred Oct. 1.
- Charles Gregory Runnels, 42, of Zavalla was indicted for burglary of a building for an incident that occurred Jan. 23.
- Kobe J. Grimes, 22, of Beaumont as indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred March 1.
- Joshua Jarrell Turner, 31, of Orange was indicted for deadly conduct for an incident that occurred Jan. 9.
- Dontay Barlow, 19, of Beaumont was indicted for murder for an incident that occurred April 6.
- Dontay Barlow, 19, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred April 6.