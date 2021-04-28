expand
April 28, 2021

Jefferson County Courthouse

Felony theft, drug possession lowlight last week’s indictments

By PA News

Published 12:01 am Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Felony theft of firearms and possession of cocaine charges round out this past week’s list of indictments handed down by a Jefferson County grand jury.

  • Jonathan Menard, 35, of Beaumont was indicted for murder for an incident that occurred Nov. 24.
  • Jonathan Menard, 35, of Beaumont was indicted for tampering with physical evidence for an incident that occurred Nov. 24.
  • Spencer Raygon Allen, 28, of Groves was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Dec. 30.
  • Luis Roberto Alonzo, 23, of Port Arthur was indicted for unlawful possession of firearm by felon for an incident that occurred Sept. 25.
  • Luis Roberto Alonzo, 23, of Port Arthur was indicted for engaging in organized criminal activity for an incident that occurred March 29.
  • Elijah Rodriguez, 19, of Port Arthur was indicted for engaging in organized criminal activity for an incident that occurred March 29.
  • Misrain Gonzalez, 23, of Port Arthur was indicted for engaging in organized criminal activity for an incident that occurred March 29.
  • Raymundo Bermudez Jr., 31, of Port Arthur was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Dec. 1.
  • Raymundo Bermudez Jr., 31, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of prohibited weapon for an incident that occurred Dec. 1.
  • Raymundo Bermudez Jr., 31, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Dec. 1.
  • Raymundo Bermudez Jr., 31, of Port Arthur was indicted for unlawful possession of firearm by felon for an incident that occurred Dec. 1.
  • Daniel Joseph Briggs, 25, of Beaumont was indicted for unlawful possession of firearm by felon for an incident that occurred Dec. 6.
  • Theodore Roosevelt Briscoe, 38, of Beaumont was indicted for burglary of a building for an incident that occurred May 7, 2019.
  • Jeremiah Carson Butts, 21, of Houston was indicted for felony theft of a firearm for an incident that occurred Dec. 20.
  • Jeremiah Carson Butts, 21, of Houston was indicted for felony theft of a firearm for an incident that occurred Dec. 22.
  • Jeremiah Carson Butts, 21, of Houston was indicted for felony theft of a firearm for an incident that occurred Dec. 20.
  • Jeremiah Carson Butts, 21, of Houston was indicted for felony theft of a firearm for an incident that occurred Dec. 20.
  • Demetria Domique Burns, 44, transient, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Oct. 2.
  • Demetria Domique Burns, 44, transient, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Dec. 11.
  • Clarence Callahan Jr., 38, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Dec. 9.
  • Emmanuel Castro, 24, of Huntington, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred July 25.
  • Nathaine Jermaine Collins, 30, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Jan. 17.
  • Nathaine Jermaine Collins, 30, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Jan. 30.
  • Gary Keith Cooper, 29, of Beaumont was indicted for tampering with physical evidence for an incident that occurred Jan. 28.
  • Gary Keith Cooper, 29, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Jan. 28.
  • Calvin Ray Fox Jr., 36, of Beaumont was indicted for unlawful possession of a firearm by felon for an incident that occurred Dec. 4.
  • Brandon Charles Francois, 37, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Feb. 13.
  • Gregory Gonzales, also known as Gregory Gonzalez, 48, of Beaumont was indicted for felony driving while intoxicated for an incident that occurred Dec. 1, 2019.
  • Jamie Leigh Gonzalez, 42, of Groves was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Dec. 24.
  • Samantha W. Grant, 30, of Beaumont was indicted for unlawful possession of firearm by felon for an incident that occurred Feb. 15.
  • Kiatasha Ronae Gums, 32, of Beaumont was indicted fore felony theft with prior theft convictions for an incident that occurred Dec. 24.
  • Stephen A. Hancock, also known as Stephen Arnette Hancock, Stephen Arnett Hancock and Steven Arnette Hancock, 41, of Houston was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Dec. 27.
  • Richardo Alonzo Hernandez, 29, of Port Arthur was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Feb. 5.
  • Matthew Weaver Hull, 37, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Jan. 7.
  • Matthew Weaver Hull, 37, of Beaumont was indicted for felony theft with prior theft convictions for an incident that occurred Jan. 29.
  • Chauncy Jackson, 42, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Oct. 26.
  • Chauncy Jackson, 42, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Oct. 26.
  • Teddy LeBlanc, 40, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Oct. 26.
  • Ryan Edward Poullard, 45, of Beaumont was indicted for injury to an elderly individual for an incident that occurred March 7.
  • Benjamin Jean Jones Jr., 40, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Dec. 3.
  • Lloyd Jones Jr., 40, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, PCP, for an incident that occurred Oct. 1.
  • Aaron Joseph Kavanaugh, 42, of Nederland was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Nov. 17.
  • Lequincy Kimbrough, 44, of Meridan, Mississippi was indicted for unauthorized use of e vehicle for an incident that occurred Jan. 29.
  • Edward Jiminez, 32, of Port Arthur was indicted for deadly conduct for an incident that occurred March 6.
  • Lakeisha Renee Levise, 39, of Beaumont was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Jan. 16.
  • Clifford Alexis Barriere, 61, of Hamshire was indicted for assault-family violence/choking for an incident that occurred March 11.
  • Jerome Harris, 19, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated robbery for an incident that occurred Jan. 11.
  • Paul Jason Meredith, 52, of Kirbyville was indicted for fraudulent use of identifying information for an incident that occurred Feb. 4.
  • Lartisha Sonnier Levi, 31, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred March 25.
  • Brian Thomas Simoneaux, 49, of Nederland was indicted for assault on a family member for an incident that occurred Nov. 13.
  • Davion K. Mason Sr., 22, of Beaumont was indicted for murder for an incident that occurred Nov. 22.
  • Kevin Ray Morris, 46, of Beaumont was indicted for tampering with physical evidence for an incident that occurred March 9.
  • Iceses K. Mason, 21, of Beaumont as indicted for robbery for an incident that occurred Feb. 23.
  • Charles Kevin Richard, 51, of Beaumont was indicted for injury to an elderly individual for an incident that occurred Oct. 1.
  • Charles Gregory Runnels, 42, of Zavalla was indicted for burglary of a building for an incident that occurred Jan. 23.
  • Kobe J. Grimes, 22, of Beaumont as indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred March 1.
  • Joshua Jarrell Turner, 31, of Orange was indicted for deadly conduct for an incident that occurred Jan. 9.
  • Dontay Barlow, 19, of Beaumont was indicted for murder for an incident that occurred April 6.
  • Dontay Barlow, 19, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred April 6.

 

