Felony theft, drug possession lowlight last week’s indictments

Felony theft of firearms and possession of cocaine charges round out this past week’s list of indictments handed down by a Jefferson County grand jury.

Jonathan Menard, 35, of Beaumont was indicted for murder for an incident that occurred Nov. 24.

Jonathan Menard, 35, of Beaumont was indicted for tampering with physical evidence for an incident that occurred Nov. 24.

Spencer Raygon Allen, 28, of Groves was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Dec. 30.

Luis Roberto Alonzo, 23, of Port Arthur was indicted for unlawful possession of firearm by felon for an incident that occurred Sept. 25.

Luis Roberto Alonzo, 23, of Port Arthur was indicted for engaging in organized criminal activity for an incident that occurred March 29.

Elijah Rodriguez, 19, of Port Arthur was indicted for engaging in organized criminal activity for an incident that occurred March 29.

Misrain Gonzalez, 23, of Port Arthur was indicted for engaging in organized criminal activity for an incident that occurred March 29.

Raymundo Bermudez Jr., 31, of Port Arthur was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Dec. 1.

Raymundo Bermudez Jr., 31, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of prohibited weapon for an incident that occurred Dec. 1.

Raymundo Bermudez Jr., 31, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Dec. 1.

Raymundo Bermudez Jr., 31, of Port Arthur was indicted for unlawful possession of firearm by felon for an incident that occurred Dec. 1.

Daniel Joseph Briggs, 25, of Beaumont was indicted for unlawful possession of firearm by felon for an incident that occurred Dec. 6.

Theodore Roosevelt Briscoe, 38, of Beaumont was indicted for burglary of a building for an incident that occurred May 7, 2019.

Jeremiah Carson Butts, 21, of Houston was indicted for felony theft of a firearm for an incident that occurred Dec. 20.

Jeremiah Carson Butts, 21, of Houston was indicted for felony theft of a firearm for an incident that occurred Dec. 22.

Jeremiah Carson Butts, 21, of Houston was indicted for felony theft of a firearm for an incident that occurred Dec. 20.

Jeremiah Carson Butts, 21, of Houston was indicted for felony theft of a firearm for an incident that occurred Dec. 20.

Demetria Domique Burns, 44, transient, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Oct. 2.

Demetria Domique Burns, 44, transient, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Dec. 11.

Clarence Callahan Jr., 38, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Dec. 9.

Emmanuel Castro, 24, of Huntington, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred July 25.

Nathaine Jermaine Collins, 30, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Jan. 17.

Nathaine Jermaine Collins, 30, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Jan. 30.

Gary Keith Cooper, 29, of Beaumont was indicted for tampering with physical evidence for an incident that occurred Jan. 28.

Gary Keith Cooper, 29, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Jan. 28.

Calvin Ray Fox Jr., 36, of Beaumont was indicted for unlawful possession of a firearm by felon for an incident that occurred Dec. 4.

Brandon Charles Francois, 37, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Feb. 13.

Gregory Gonzales, also known as Gregory Gonzalez, 48, of Beaumont was indicted for felony driving while intoxicated for an incident that occurred Dec. 1, 2019.

Jamie Leigh Gonzalez, 42, of Groves was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Dec. 24.

Samantha W. Grant, 30, of Beaumont was indicted for unlawful possession of firearm by felon for an incident that occurred Feb. 15.

Kiatasha Ronae Gums, 32, of Beaumont was indicted fore felony theft with prior theft convictions for an incident that occurred Dec. 24.

Stephen A. Hancock, also known as Stephen Arnette Hancock, Stephen Arnett Hancock and Steven Arnette Hancock, 41, of Houston was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Dec. 27.

Richardo Alonzo Hernandez, 29, of Port Arthur was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Feb. 5.

Matthew Weaver Hull, 37, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Jan. 7.

Matthew Weaver Hull, 37, of Beaumont was indicted for felony theft with prior theft convictions for an incident that occurred Jan. 29.

Chauncy Jackson, 42, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Oct. 26.

Chauncy Jackson, 42, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Oct. 26.

Teddy LeBlanc, 40, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Oct. 26.

Ryan Edward Poullard, 45, of Beaumont was indicted for injury to an elderly individual for an incident that occurred March 7.

Benjamin Jean Jones Jr., 40, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Dec. 3.

Lloyd Jones Jr., 40, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, PCP, for an incident that occurred Oct. 1.

Aaron Joseph Kavanaugh, 42, of Nederland was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Nov. 17.

Lequincy Kimbrough, 44, of Meridan, Mississippi was indicted for unauthorized use of e vehicle for an incident that occurred Jan. 29.

Edward Jiminez, 32, of Port Arthur was indicted for deadly conduct for an incident that occurred March 6.

Lakeisha Renee Levise, 39, of Beaumont was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Jan. 16.

Clifford Alexis Barriere, 61, of Hamshire was indicted for assault-family violence/choking for an incident that occurred March 11.

Jerome Harris, 19, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated robbery for an incident that occurred Jan. 11.

Paul Jason Meredith, 52, of Kirbyville was indicted for fraudulent use of identifying information for an incident that occurred Feb. 4.

Lartisha Sonnier Levi, 31, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred March 25.

Brian Thomas Simoneaux, 49, of Nederland was indicted for assault on a family member for an incident that occurred Nov. 13.

Davion K. Mason Sr., 22, of Beaumont was indicted for murder for an incident that occurred Nov. 22.

Kevin Ray Morris, 46, of Beaumont was indicted for tampering with physical evidence for an incident that occurred March 9.

Iceses K. Mason, 21, of Beaumont as indicted for robbery for an incident that occurred Feb. 23.

Charles Kevin Richard, 51, of Beaumont was indicted for injury to an elderly individual for an incident that occurred Oct. 1.

Charles Gregory Runnels, 42, of Zavalla was indicted for burglary of a building for an incident that occurred Jan. 23.

Kobe J. Grimes, 22, of Beaumont as indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred March 1.

Joshua Jarrell Turner, 31, of Orange was indicted for deadly conduct for an incident that occurred Jan. 9.

Dontay Barlow, 19, of Beaumont was indicted for murder for an incident that occurred April 6.

Dontay Barlow, 19, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred April 6.