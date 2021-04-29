Memorial service for Julia (Jan) Reaux will be May 1, 2021 at the First Baptist Church 1911 Nederland Avenue at 10am Saturday.

Jan passed away April 22, 2021.

She was born February 20,1943 to Marie LeFleur and Farrier Cormier.

Jan was a hard working lady in the food service industry.

She loved her family and she loved her dogs.

She dreamed big and always inspired others to do the same.

She was a daughter, a sister, an aunt, a wife, a mother, a MawMaw to her many grandchildren.

She leaves behind her daughters, Kim Brandow of Port Arthur. Donna Loupe of Nederland. Tammie Hughes of Beaumont.

Her son Gary Hawks of Livingston,Tx. Her sister Leana Moon of Port Arthur.

She is proceeded in death by her husband, Willie Reaux of 42 years. Her daughter Barbara Ann Waters. Her sisters Rita Harrington and Lee Johnson and her brother Farrier Cormier Jr.