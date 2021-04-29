expand
Ad Spot

April 29, 2021

Nederland freshman Brady Corcoran has been steady for the Bulldogs all season. Chris Moore/The News

Nederland freshman standing tall on mound

By Chris Moore

Published 12:10 am Thursday, April 29, 2021

NEDERLAND — Many coaches don’t go into a high school baseball season depending to lean on a freshman pitcher, but Nederland’s Brady Corcoran has shown he belongs on the mound.

“As the season went on, when he got opportunities, he proved to our team that the moment wasn’t too big for him,” Spell said. “He a good kid and has a great grasp of the game. You can see as they year went on that he had the ability to compete at a high level. You never really know until you get into ball games. I think from the first time he has touched rubber, he has been good for us.”

Corcoran said he has been playing baseball ever since he could walk.

“My uncle took me out in the back yard and threw me some wiffle balls and I fell in love with it ever since,” Corcoran said.

The freshman lefty said the first ball he learned to throw was a fastball, followed by a change up.

“A good fastball with a good changeup is a good combo,” he said.

Now, the pitcher has a fastball, changeup, curve ball and a cutter. The fastball can reach 82 mph, but he said he consistently throws it at 80 mph.

Spell said Corcoran threw a no-hitter in the Bridge City tournament at the beginning of the season. Both Corcoran and his coach thought his best game came against rival PNG.

“We were coming off a loss and another loss would have really put us in a hole,” Spell said. “He had a no-hitter for five innings. When you get on that stage, with that much on the line, that kind of sealed the deal. We knew he was for real.”

While he is one of the younger players on the team, Corcoran is still a role model to his younger brother.

“He is 8 years old,” he said. “He is just starting coach pitch. He definitely wants to be a pitcher. He is my little shadow and mimics everything I do.”

Freshman Ryan Bell, who has played with Corcoran since little league, said he is not surprised that his friend has been successful.

“He has always been a hard worker and has always given it everything he has got,” Bell said. “He is a great teammate for everybody.”

He said Corcoran’s ability to stay calm is one of the reasons the pitcher has thrived at the high school level.

“For him, being calm is really important,” Bell said. “The pitcher is in control of everything. They are in control of the speed of the game. If you get too emotional, you can screw things up. You are going up against 18 year olds and it is hard to keep that level of confidence the whole game.”

The Bulldogs will finish their regular season Friday with a game against Barbers Hill.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Nederland freshman standing tall on mound

Nederland, PNG coaches & players detail difficult postseason matchups

MARY MEAUX — Election Day is Saturday, get out and vote

CHRIS MOORE — Pat Avery’s citywide recognition strikes poignant, emotional tone

High School Sports

Nederland freshman standing tall on mound

High School Sports

Nederland, PNG coaches & players detail difficult postseason matchups

Columns

CHRIS MOORE — Pat Avery’s citywide recognition strikes poignant, emotional tone

Entertainment

PHOTOS — RiverFest fun begins today in Port Neches

Local

Port Arthur golf cart crackdown: Councilman says recent argument almost ended in shooting

Education

HEALING ARTWORK: Memorial student’s 1st-place piece showcases life after pain

Local

Port Arthur City Council hears about $17K plan to return to open meetings

Local

Sabine Pass fishing upgrade & Port of Port Arthur expansion details shared

High School Sports

Memorial track & field’s top performers eyeing status as Texas’ best

Beaumont

Felony theft, drug possession lowlight last week’s indictments

Local

PAPD releases images of gunman who robbed local game room

Lifestyle

Port Arthur, community leaders celebrate Pat Avery’s positive regional impact

Education

BRIGHT FUTURES — Sabine Pass students’ one-act play aims to be state’s best, again

Lifestyle

See Nederland’s relaxed COVID restrictions at parks, recreation center & library

Education

Memorial 9th grader Karina Starks shines at Texas Alliance for Minorities engineering competition

High School Sports

Willie Ray Smith Awards honor Southeast Texas high school football players of the year

High School Sports

Two Titans qualify for state track and field meet

Lifestyle

Port Arthur alter server begins path toward becoming a priest

Local

PAPD: Port Arthur man arrested after armed robbery is no longer a suspect

Local

Former PAISD superintendent finds passion in prison ministry

Local

Early voting for Port Arthur ISD, port commission, city parks plan ends Tuesday

Local

Compare Texas gas prices to last week, month & year

Beaumont

Arrest made; 70-year-old killed in hit-and-run

Education

Nederland ISD redefines student dress code. “We want to allow students more flexibility.”