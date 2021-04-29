expand
Ad Spot

April 29, 2021

PNG shortstop Vivien Thames catches a ball during practice Wednesday. (Chris Moore/The News)

Nederland, PNG coaches & players detail difficult postseason matchups

By Chris Moore

Published 12:07 am Thursday, April 29, 2021

Nederland and Port Neches-Groves will face two of the best softball teams in the state in the bi-district round of the playoffs this weekend.

The Bulldogs take on Santa Fe with the first game starting Friday at Anahuac High School at 7 p.m. Friday.

The Indians play Friendswood at Goose Creek Memorial at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Both teams finished the season with a 7-5 record in district, but the Bulldogs’ sweep of PNG earned them the 3 seed, with the Indians grabbing the 4 seed.

Nederland coach Will Mallette said his team is facing multiple injuries heading into postseason.

“We dropped the last two games,” he said. “We lost two of our starters to injuries over the last two weeks. We are playing good as a team. Adversity has been around every corner, and the girls have stepped up.”

Mallette said, despite the setbacks, team morale is high.

“The girls have a lot of energy right now,” he said. “We just have some battle wounds… Our defense has played pretty well. We are communicating. Our relays and tags have been on point. Hitting in baseball and softball is tough. We have a few kids that are on a tear. The rest are stepping up when they need to.”

Mallette said the team hit .320 in district play.

“We are getting that production from top to bottom,” he said. “We have run producers in the middle that make sure they are going to put the ball in play.”

Mallette said Chesnie Wright and Kynslee Harris have solidified the back of the lineup.

“In teams that win a lot of ball games, you are going to see hitters at the bottom of the lineup,” he said. “That is what we have. With kids being out, we have had a lot of kids step up.”

The coach said the team’s defense is key for the Bulldogs to beat Santa Fe.

Earlier this month, PNG beat No. 7-ranked Crosby 2-0. The Indians hope that confidence will help in facing another tough opponent with Friendswood.

“We definitely have the capability to beat them,” outfielder Sadie Shrestha said. “We just have to play a good game.”

PNG coach Taylor Harvill said Shrestha has been consistent for the team, hitting .459 in district play. The team also got pitcher and first base Emily Vines back from a knee injury.

Catcher Madeline Cormier said being a part of the first PNG team to advance past the first round of the playoffs in 11 years would make her senior season special.

“We have to keep a positive mindset throughout the game,” she said. “If we make an error, we just have to brush it off and move on to the next play.”

Sophomore shortstop Vivien Thames said the experience will also help younger players gain invaluable experience.”

 

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Nederland freshman standing tall on mound

Nederland, PNG coaches & players detail difficult postseason matchups

MARY MEAUX — Election Day is Saturday, get out and vote

CHRIS MOORE — Pat Avery’s citywide recognition strikes poignant, emotional tone

High School Sports

Nederland freshman standing tall on mound

High School Sports

Nederland, PNG coaches & players detail difficult postseason matchups

Columns

CHRIS MOORE — Pat Avery’s citywide recognition strikes poignant, emotional tone

Entertainment

PHOTOS — RiverFest fun begins today in Port Neches

Local

Port Arthur golf cart crackdown: Councilman says recent argument almost ended in shooting

Education

HEALING ARTWORK: Memorial student’s 1st-place piece showcases life after pain

Local

Port Arthur City Council hears about $17K plan to return to open meetings

Local

Sabine Pass fishing upgrade & Port of Port Arthur expansion details shared

High School Sports

Memorial track & field’s top performers eyeing status as Texas’ best

Beaumont

Felony theft, drug possession lowlight last week’s indictments

Local

PAPD releases images of gunman who robbed local game room

Lifestyle

Port Arthur, community leaders celebrate Pat Avery’s positive regional impact

Education

BRIGHT FUTURES — Sabine Pass students’ one-act play aims to be state’s best, again

Lifestyle

See Nederland’s relaxed COVID restrictions at parks, recreation center & library

Education

Memorial 9th grader Karina Starks shines at Texas Alliance for Minorities engineering competition

High School Sports

Willie Ray Smith Awards honor Southeast Texas high school football players of the year

High School Sports

Two Titans qualify for state track and field meet

Lifestyle

Port Arthur alter server begins path toward becoming a priest

Local

PAPD: Port Arthur man arrested after armed robbery is no longer a suspect

Local

Former PAISD superintendent finds passion in prison ministry

Local

Early voting for Port Arthur ISD, port commission, city parks plan ends Tuesday

Local

Compare Texas gas prices to last week, month & year

Beaumont

Arrest made; 70-year-old killed in hit-and-run

Education

Nederland ISD redefines student dress code. “We want to allow students more flexibility.”