Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: April 19-25

Nederland Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from April 19 to April 25:

Amber Croft, 40, warrant other agency

Lawrence Landry, 42, warrant other agency

Shavekia Mars, 23, warrant other agency

Steven Ojeil-Moore, 27, Nederland warrants/warrant other agency

Roderick Owens, 37, criminal trespass

Kawika Dehart, 29, Nederland warrants/warrant other agency

Bradley McCown, 39, Nederland warrants

Daniel McCown, 32, public intoxication

Erin English, 45, possession of a controlled substance

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from April 19 to April 25:

April 19

Theft and fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 1300 block of South 17 th Street.

Street. Found property was reported in the 1200 block of South 27 th Street.

Street. Found property was reported in the 800 block of South 14 ½ Street.

Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 1500 block of South 27 th Street.

Street. Criminal mischief was reported in the 2000 block of North U.S. 69.

April 20

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant near 10 th and Franklin.

and Franklin. Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 1300 block of South 17 th Street.

Street. Assault by threat was reported in the 2100 block of North 18 th Street.

Street. Found property was reported in the 2300 block of U.S. 69.

A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 1300 block of Avenue H.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1100 block of Nederland Avenue.

April 21

Theft and burglary of a habitation was reported in the 1600 block of FM 365.

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 500 block of Gage Avenue.

Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 700 block of South 37th Street.

April 22

Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 800 block of South 14 th Street.

Street. Burglary of a building and criminal mischief was reported in the 1100 block of Shaw Drive.

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported near 8 th Street and Atlanta Avenue.

Street and Atlanta Avenue. A robbery was reported in the 200 block of Memorial.

A person was arrested on a Nederland warrant in the 1000 block of South 27th Street.

April 23

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 400 block of North Sixth Street.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 800 block of South Second Street.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 600 block of South Second Street.

An officer recovered property in the 2500 block of Nederland Avenue.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 100 block of North Fifth Street.

A death was reported in the 800 block of South 25 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested on Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrants in the 1300 block of Nederland Avenue.

A person was arrested for criminal trespass in the 2100 block of FM 365.

A person was arrested for Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrants in the 100 block of South 27th Street.

April 24

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 300 block of South 2 ½ Street.

A person was arrested on Nederland Warrants and for public intoxication near FM 365 and U.S. 69.

April 25