April 30, 2021

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: April 19-25

Nederland Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from April 19 to April 25:

  • Amber Croft, 40, warrant other agency
  • Lawrence Landry, 42, warrant other agency
  • Shavekia Mars, 23, warrant other agency
  • Steven Ojeil-Moore, 27, Nederland warrants/warrant other agency
  • Roderick Owens, 37, criminal trespass
  • Kawika Dehart, 29, Nederland warrants/warrant other agency
  • Bradley McCown, 39, Nederland warrants
  • Daniel McCown, 32, public intoxication
  • Erin English, 45, possession of a controlled substance

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from April 19 to April 25:

April 19

  • Theft and fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 1300 block of South 17th Street.
  • Found property was reported in the 1200 block of South 27th Street.
  • Found property was reported in the 800 block of South 14 ½ Street.
  • Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 2000 block of North U.S. 69.

April 20

  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant near 10th and Franklin.
  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 1300 block of South 17th Street.
  • Assault by threat was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
  • Found property was reported in the 2300 block of U.S. 69.
  • A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 1300 block of Avenue H.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1100 block of Nederland Avenue.

April 21

  • Theft and burglary of a habitation was reported in the 1600 block of FM 365.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 500 block of Gage Avenue.
  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 700 block of South 37th Street.

April 22

  • Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 800 block of South 14th Street.
  • Burglary of a building and criminal mischief was reported in the 1100 block of Shaw Drive.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported near 8th Street and Atlanta Avenue.
  • A robbery was reported in the 200 block of Memorial.
  • A person was arrested on a Nederland warrant in the 1000 block of South 27th Street.

April 23

  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 400 block of North Sixth Street.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 800 block of South Second Street.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 600 block of South Second Street.
  • An officer recovered property in the 2500 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 100 block of North Fifth Street.
  • A death was reported in the 800 block of South 25th Street.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrants in the 1300 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was arrested for criminal trespass in the 2100 block of FM 365.
  • A person was arrested for Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrants in the 100 block of South 27th Street.

April 24

  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 300 block of South 2 ½ Street.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland Warrants and for public intoxication near FM 365 and U.S. 69.

April 25

  • An information report was made in the 1700 block of Atlanta Avenue.
  • A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 2800 block of FM 365.

