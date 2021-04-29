Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: April 19-25
Nederland Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from April 19 to April 25:
- Amber Croft, 40, warrant other agency
- Lawrence Landry, 42, warrant other agency
- Shavekia Mars, 23, warrant other agency
- Steven Ojeil-Moore, 27, Nederland warrants/warrant other agency
- Roderick Owens, 37, criminal trespass
- Kawika Dehart, 29, Nederland warrants/warrant other agency
- Bradley McCown, 39, Nederland warrants
- Daniel McCown, 32, public intoxication
- Erin English, 45, possession of a controlled substance
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from April 19 to April 25:
April 19
- Theft and fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 1300 block of South 17th Street.
- Found property was reported in the 1200 block of South 27th Street.
- Found property was reported in the 800 block of South 14 ½ Street.
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 2000 block of North U.S. 69.
April 20
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant near 10th and Franklin.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 1300 block of South 17th Street.
- Assault by threat was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
- Found property was reported in the 2300 block of U.S. 69.
- A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 1300 block of Avenue H.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1100 block of Nederland Avenue.
April 21
- Theft and burglary of a habitation was reported in the 1600 block of FM 365.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 500 block of Gage Avenue.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 700 block of South 37th Street.
April 22
- Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 800 block of South 14th Street.
- Burglary of a building and criminal mischief was reported in the 1100 block of Shaw Drive.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported near 8th Street and Atlanta Avenue.
- A robbery was reported in the 200 block of Memorial.
- A person was arrested on a Nederland warrant in the 1000 block of South 27th Street.
April 23
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 400 block of North Sixth Street.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 800 block of South Second Street.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 600 block of South Second Street.
- An officer recovered property in the 2500 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 100 block of North Fifth Street.
- A death was reported in the 800 block of South 25th Street.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrants in the 1300 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was arrested for criminal trespass in the 2100 block of FM 365.
- A person was arrested for Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrants in the 100 block of South 27th Street.
April 24
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 300 block of South 2 ½ Street.
- A person was arrested on Nederland Warrants and for public intoxication near FM 365 and U.S. 69.
April 25
- An information report was made in the 1700 block of Atlanta Avenue.
- A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 2800 block of FM 365.