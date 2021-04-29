expand
April 30, 2021

Sandra “Lou” Collins Infante

By PA News

Published 5:07 pm Thursday, April 29, 2021

Sandra “Lou” Collins Infante was born March 7, 1959 to Alice Francis Collins and Woodman Collins and died Sunday, April 25, 2021 at her residence.

She was a self-employed cosmetologist and previously a nurse assistant.

She was a 1977 graduate of Lincoln High School in Port Arthur, TX, received her certificate of Cosmetology from Lamar University in Port Arthur, TX and also graduated from San Jacinto College in Baytown, TX in process operations.

Sandra enjoyed music and going to concerts with her husband, Jacinto.

She enjoyed spending time with her family.

Sandra is survived by her husband of 30 years, Jacinto Infante of Port Arthur, Tx.; children, Angela Frazier, Denise Allen (Antonio), Flora Barnes (James) and Larry Broxton Jr.; step sons, Daniel Infante, Jesse Infante, and Anthony Infante; three brothers, James Francis (Patricia), Earl Collins and Renwick Collins; six sisters, Deloris Laveige, Elsia Mitchell, Linda Nobles (Earnest), Theresa Gray, Vanessa Leblanc and Judy Gloston; 11 grand children and a host of devoted nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Service is scheduled for 1 pm on Friday, April 30, 2021 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd, Port Arthur, Tx.

Visitation will be from 12 pm until service time.

Burial will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery.

