April 30, 2021

Part of the kidney disease treatment team at CHRISTUS Southeast Texas St. Elizabeth includes Lesley Burgess, from left, Krysta Myers, Kevin Cormier, Rayshon Washington, Jerad Jurgensmier and Ashley McCloud. (Courtesy photo)

St. Elizabeth’s new dialysis program enhances kidney disease treatment in SETX

By PA News

Published 1:20 pm Thursday, April 29, 2021

BEAUMONT — CHRISTUS Southeast Texas St. Elizabeth is utilizing technology to care for inpatient dialysis patients that is new to Southeast Texas.

The TABLO In-Source Dialysis Program – an easy-to-use, all-in-one dialysis system that has a built-in water purification device – went into service Feb. 1.

With the device’s advanced technology, nurses can be fully trained within three hours and ready to use high-tech diagnostics that maximize accuracy and provide faster, less stressful experiences to CHRISTUS dialysis patients.

“This brand-new, evidence-based technology will benefit many patients in the community who are combatting kidney disease, acute renal failure, or volume overload,” said Shannon Forrest, administrative director of critical care services.

Registered nurse Lesley Burgess is shown geared up next to the TABLO In-Source Dialysis Program equipment. (Courtesy photo)

“By converting current dialysis sites to match existing care models and designs, patients who need treatment will feel as if they have greater control and contribution over their health conditions.”

System Dialysis Program Director Krysta Myers oversees the TABLO Program to track the outcomes and procedures of the initiative.

Dr. Syed Shafiqul Rehman, an affiliate of SE Texas Nephrology Associates, also has primary oversight of the clinical operation within the dialysis department.

Ashley McCloud, clinical director of the program, also works closely with associates and patients to carry out the mission of the program.

With the technology’s recent launch, one dialysis patient shared her experience with McCloud, who was taking care of her.

“She told me that she felt better,” McCloud said. “[She] wanted me to know what a wonderful team I had and there was not only a visible difference in the dialysis department, but a demonstrative one as well. Even though she was very sick, she took the time to compliment the dialysis team and was thankful for the change.”

McCloud added that she is “proud of [her] dialysis and infusion teams,” along with the difference that she feels they are making on the hospital and community.

The local team also includes Shannon Forrest, administrative director of critical care services, who helped bring this dialysis program to Southeast Texas.

Shannon Forrest

