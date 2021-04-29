Woman shot, killed Thursday morning; Police name person of interest

BEAUMONT — At 10:45 a.m. Thursday, Beaumont Police responded to the 2500 block of McFaddin in reference to a disturbance.

When officers arrived they located a Hispanic female outside of the residence suffering from a gunshot wound.

Beaumont EMS arrived and pronounced the victim deceased.

At this time, Beaumont Police detectives are looking for a person of interest they would like to speak to: Bradley Konning (also known as Bradley Williams, a 24-year-old Beaumont resident.

Police say he has a known history with the victim.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Beaumont Police.

Bradley has three active Jefferson County warrants for unrelated offenses.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477).