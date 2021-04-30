PHOTO — Energy Transfer infuses Boys & Girls Club of Port Arthur with $25K

expand
April 30, 2021

(Monique Batson/The News)

By PA News

Published 12:20 am Friday, April 30, 2021

Energy Transfer on Thursday presented The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of Port Arthur with $25,000 to be used for scholarships.

Pictured, front, from left, are Sam Houston Elementary Students Ashley Rodriguez, 4th grade, and Kay’Liah Pellum, 5th grade, back, Mario Garcia, director of the Boys and Girls Club; Alesia Lane, divisional Boys and Girls Club director with the Salvation Army; Capt. Matt Cunningham, divisional youth secretary with the Salvation Army; Michael Birkett, director of operations for Energy Transfer Nederland Terminal; Hilton Kelly with Community In-Power and Development, Inc.; Josh McQueen, senior manager of operations for Energy Transfer Nederland Terminal; and Marcia Sharp, Houston Elementary School principal.

