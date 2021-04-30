Groves Police Department arrests and responses: April 21-27

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from April 21 to April 27:

April 21

Laderian Patty, 23, was arrested for warrants in the 6000 block of Gulfway Drive.

Summer Jones, 35, was arrested for warrants in the 5000 block of Dryden.

Amber Claunch, 30, was arrested for public intoxication and was issued a criminal trespass warning in the 5300 block of East Parkway.

Forgery/fraud was reported in the 3400 block of Cleveland Avenue.

A runaway was reported in the 3900 block of Milo Avenue.

April 22

John Brooks, 33, was arrested for warrants, possession of a controlled substance, interfering with emergency telephone call and assault in the 5200 block of East Parkway.

Henry Barron, 31, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 2600 block of Main Avenue.

An information report was taken at 25 th Street and Main Avenue.

Street and Main Avenue. A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 5100 block of East Parkway.

April 23

John Suddath, 38, was arrested for warrants in the 5900 block of Jackson Street.

A criminal trespass earning was issued in the 5300 block of Lincoln Avenue.

A theft was reported in the 4900 block of Twin City Highway.

April 24

Damika Berry, 28, was arrested for warrants in the 4900 block of East Parkway.

Blake Stephson, 31, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 6900 block of Willow Street.

A dog bite was reported in the 4600 block of 4600 block of Lawndale Avenue.

April 25

Ramiro Lares Aguilar, 46, was arrested for driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container in the 2800 block of West Parkway.

An assault was reported in the 2300 block of Lackey Drive.

April 26

Joseph Harrison, 37, was arrested for driving while intoxicated, fleeing from a police officer, failure to display driver license, and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 2700 block of Taft Avenue.

Royce Bennett, 27, was arrested for warrants in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

Kyler Thomas, 26, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to identify fugitive intent to give false information, and warrants in the 5400 block of East Parkway.

Mark Rodrigues, 56, was arrested for warrants in the 6300 block of 25 th Street.

Street. Luis Alonzo, 23, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and warrants in the 6200 block of Gulfway Drive.

An information report was completed in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

April 27