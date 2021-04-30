expand
April 30, 2021

Groves Police Department arrests and responses: April 21-27

By PA News

Published 12:18 am Friday, April 30, 2021

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from April 21 to April 27:

April 21

  • Laderian Patty, 23, was arrested for warrants in the 6000 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Summer Jones, 35, was arrested for warrants in the 5000 block of Dryden.
  • Amber Claunch, 30, was arrested for public intoxication and was issued a criminal trespass warning in the 5300 block of East Parkway.
  • Forgery/fraud was reported in the 3400 block of Cleveland Avenue.
  • A runaway was reported in the 3900 block of Milo Avenue.

April 22

  • John Brooks, 33, was arrested for warrants, possession of a controlled substance, interfering with emergency telephone call and assault in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
  • Henry Barron, 31, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 2600 block of Main Avenue.
  • An information report was taken at 25th Street and Main Avenue.
  • A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 5100 block of East Parkway.

April 23

  • John Suddath, 38, was arrested for warrants in the 5900 block of Jackson Street.
  • A criminal trespass earning was issued in the 5300 block of Lincoln Avenue.
  • A theft was reported in the 4900 block of Twin City Highway.

April 24

  • Damika Berry, 28, was arrested for warrants in the 4900 block of East Parkway.
  • Blake Stephson, 31, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 6900 block of Willow Street.
  • A dog bite was reported in the 4600 block of 4600 block of Lawndale Avenue.

April 25

  • Ramiro Lares Aguilar, 46, was arrested for driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container in the 2800 block of West Parkway.
  • An assault was reported in the 2300 block of Lackey Drive.

April 26

  • Joseph Harrison, 37, was arrested for driving while intoxicated, fleeing from a police officer, failure to display driver license, and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 2700 block of Taft Avenue.
  • Royce Bennett, 27, was arrested for warrants in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Kyler Thomas, 26, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to identify fugitive intent to give false information, and warrants in the 5400 block of East Parkway.
  • Mark Rodrigues, 56, was arrested for warrants in the 6300 block of 25th Street.
  • Luis Alonzo, 23, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and warrants in the 6200 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • An information report was completed in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

April 27

  • Jennifer Lee, 61 was arrested for warrants in the 3900 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Anthony English, 53, was arrested for public intoxication in the 5000 block of Griffing Court.
  • An aggravated assault was reported in the 5200 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • An assault was reported in the 7200 block of Howe Street.

