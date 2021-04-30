Port Arthur Election Day is Saturday; check out the ballot & where to vote

Election Day is Saturday, and there are numerous items of interest for Port Arthur residents.

Votes can be cast from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Port Arthur area locations to vote are:

Former Dowling Elementary campus, 6301 Pat Ave.

O.W. Collins Retirement Center, 4440 Gulfway Drive

Port Arthur Public Library, 615 Ninth Ave.

Queen of Vietnam Catholic Church, 801 Ninth Ave.

R.L. Gabby Eldridge Center, 5262 S. Gulfway Drive, Sabine Pass

Travis Elementary School, 1115 Lakeview Ave.

Willie Ryman III Community Center, 3248 39th St.

Port Arthur ISD board of trustees — There are three, 3-year seats and the unexpired 1-year term left vacated by the Rev. Donald R. Frank Sr., who left the school board and earned a seat on Port Arthur City Council.

Those seeking full terms include incumbents Brandon Bartie, Deborah Ambroise and Lloyd Marie Johnson.

Newcomers vying for the full term seats are Taylor Getwood, Yadira Cardenas and Kimberly Wycoff.

Seeking the 1-year term are Dianne Brown and Joe Escobedo.

Port of Port Arthur Commissioners — Three incumbents and three newcomers filed for the three vacant seats on the board. They include incumbents John A. Comeaux, Linda Turner Spears and Norris J. Simon. The newcomers are Gerald Hatch Sr., Mary Wycoff and Charles A. Joseph.

City of Port Arthur — Voters in Port Arthur will also see a proposition regarding the use of the “City of Port Arthur Type A Economic Development Corporation sales and use tax funds to be used for enhancements at Adams Park, Rose Hill Park and the Recreation and Senior Citizens Center.”

Adams Park at 3401 S. Sgt. Lucian Adams Drive already has three baseball fields, one football field, four softball fields, a tennis court, a playground and a pavilion.

Suggested enhancements include a multi-sport complex, adding concession and restroom facilities, adding shaded event seating, upgrading to competition-level fields, improving the irrigation systems, adding athletic field lighting, a walking trail, a soccer complex and a cricket field.

Rose Hill Park at 200 Woodworth Blvd. has a tennis court, adult exercise system, soccer goals, a playground and open areas.

Upgrades would include a walking trail, family picnic areas, game tables, inclusive park features, portable bleachers and a stage, a multi-use field, a covered pavilion, and changes to the parking area.

The Recreation and Senior Citizens Center at 1308 Ninth Ave. serves as a recreation center with a gym, indoor pool, weight room, computer room, game room study room and offers line dancing.

Suggested enhancements for this 20,000 square-feet facility include updating code and American Disabilities Act compliance, upgrading restrooms and locker rooms, modernizing the facility, addition additional workout rooms, adding a teen room, renovating the pool area and improving parking.

Officials are looking at options, and the building may be torn down and rebuilt.