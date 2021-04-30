Port Neches Police Department arrests and responses: April 19-25

Port Neches Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from April 19 to April 25:

Roneka Campbell, 42, other agency warrant(s)

Jeremy Wiscaver, 43, driving while intoxicated

Elizabeth Schiwart, 42, public intoxication

Kevin Tran, 37, other agency warrant(s)

Jason Williams, 38, public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance

Aldrian Booker, 34, possession of a controlled substance and other agency warrant(s)

Ashley Green, 26, public intoxication

Vannessa McCord, 36, other agency warrant(s)

Jose Rivera Blas, 37, public intoxication

Kevin Turner, 47, public intoxication

Melissa Hall, 31, public intoxication

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from April 19 to April 25:

April 19

Theft and criminal mischief was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.

Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 1200 block of Washington Street.

April 20

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2100 block of Port Neches Avenue.

A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated and a person was arrested for public intoxication in the 900 block of Rue Beausoleil.

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 3100 block of Forest Oak.

April 21

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.

A person was arrested for public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance in the 2200 block of Nall Street.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 700 block of Ridgewood Drive.

A person was arrested for public intoxication and a person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and other agency warrant(s) in the 900 block of Holland Avenue.

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 1100 block of Merriman Street.

April 22

No reports

April 23

No reports

April 24

Burglary of a vehicle was reported and a person was arrested for public intoxication.

A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 700 block of Magnolia Avenue.

A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 800 block of Avenue B

April 25