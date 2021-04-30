expand
Ad Spot

April 30, 2021

Jefferson County Courthouse

Jefferson County property value protest possible, but there is a deadline

By Mary Meaux

Published 12:29 am Friday, April 30, 2021

Appraisal notices are hitting the mailboxes of homeowners across the county, causing some shock as values have increased upwards of 10 percent.

Angela Bellard, chief appraiser at the Jefferson County Appraisal District, said the increase is due to the property tax assistance division of the State Comptroller’s Office.

Market value is the price in which your property would sell; but if your property has not recently sold, the appraisal district must compare your home to similar homes that have been sold.

The State Comptroller’s Office conducts a property value study every other year and noted some Jefferson County properties had been appraised under value.

“The purpose of the study is to determine state funding for the schools, and because we had an invalid finding for the schools in 2020, we will be under another property study in 2021 and in 2022,” Bellard said.

Residential property with homestead exemption and the same owner in the previous and current years is limited to an increase in value of no more than 10 percent per year, as long as new improvements were not added to the property such as a swimming pool, storage building or additional square footage, according the appraisal district.

Port Neches Councilman Robert Arnold saw the increase in his values.

“Mine went up like everyone else, 10 percent,” Arnold said. “A lot of people are noticeably upset that I talked to because the numbers seemed to be up so much.”

Arnold said he tried to explain the reason for the increase per Bellard to those he’s spoken with.

Nederland City Manager Chris Duque said he has had one or two calls from residents concerned over their appraisal value increase, though it is not something for which the city is responsible.

Duque also saw an increase in his own property value at about $17,000 or 7 percent, he said, saying the figures were related to the values of the homes on his street that were sold.

Protesting the value

Bellard said homeowners can protest the value but there is a deadline.

“If you feel your home is not at market value, fill out the protest form. Pay attention to the last day to protest,” Bellard said.

It is 30 days after the letter is mailed to the resident.

Once the office receives the protest then an appraiser will call back to see if the issue can be resolved. If not, the next step is a meeting before the appraisal review board.

The deadline for the protest is included in the letter from the office and calls about the protest are expected to occur in May. The hearing dates will begin in June.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Port Arthur event provides services for veterans, people of all needs

Police: Child, 2, tests positive for meth

Jefferson County property value protest possible, but there is a deadline

Port Arthur Election Day is Saturday; check out the ballot & where to vote

Local

Port Arthur event provides services for veterans, people of all needs

Groves

Police: Child, 2, tests positive for meth

Local

Jefferson County property value protest possible, but there is a deadline

Local

Port Arthur Election Day is Saturday; check out the ballot & where to vote

College/Pro Sports

Kary Vincent Jr.’s former coaches weigh in on corner’s NFL future

Columns

MONIQUE BATSON: Port Arthur Health Department, director have been a blessing during pandemic

Local

PHOTO — Energy Transfer infuses Boys & Girls Club of Port Arthur with $25K

Local

Port Neches Police Department arrests and responses: April 19-25

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests and responses: April 21-27

Beaumont

St. Elizabeth’s new dialysis program enhances kidney disease treatment in SETX

High School Sports

Nederland freshman pitcher Brady Corcoran standing tall with confidence on the mound

Beaumont

Woman shot, killed Thursday morning; Police name person of interest

Local

Community leaders see many benefits with airport land development

Local

Anthropologist helping determine cause of death after remains found in Port Arthur canal

Local

SLOW DOWN: Nederland neighborhood getting speed limit reduction

Local

Police believe same 3 gunmen robbed 2 men in separate stick-ups minutes apart

Business

JK Subaru’s Share the Love event benefits Meals on Wheels

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: April 19-25

High School Sports

Nederland, PNG coaches & players detail difficult postseason matchups

Columns

CHRIS MOORE — Pat Avery’s citywide recognition strikes poignant, emotional tone

Entertainment

PHOTOS — RiverFest fun begins today in Port Neches

Local

Port Arthur golf cart crackdown: Councilman says recent argument almost ended in shooting

Education

HEALING ARTWORK: Memorial student’s 1st-place piece showcases life after pain

Local

Port Arthur City Council hears about $17K plan to return to open meetings