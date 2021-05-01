expand
May 1, 2021

Election Results: Port Arthur ISD, Port Commissioner, and Park Proposition

By PA News

Published 9:01 pm Saturday, May 1, 2021

Port Arthur ISD board of trustees

There are three, 3-year seats and the unexpired 1-year term left vacated by the Rev. Donald R. Frank Sr., who left the school board and earned a seat on Port Arthur City Council.

Full terms:

Brandon Bartie (i): 23.21%

Deborah Ambroise: 18.84%

Lloyd Marie Johnson: 11.45%

Newcomers vying for the full term seats:

Taylor Getwood: 19.08%

Yadira Cardenas: 9.92%

Kimberly Wycoff: 17.51%

Seeking the 1-year term

Dianne Brown: 77.11%

Joe Escobedo: 22.89%

Port of Port Arthur Commissioners

Three incumbents and three newcomers filed for the three vacant seats on the board.

John A. Comeaux (i): 29.11%

Linda Turner Spears (i): 25.12%

Norris J. Simon: 14.93%

Gerald Hatch Sr.: 7,90%

Mary Wycoff: 17.19%

Charles A. Joseph: 5.75%

City of Port Arthur Voters in Port Arthur will also see a proposition regarding the use of the “City of Port Arthur Type A Economic Development Corporation sales and use tax funds to be used for enhancements at Adams Park, Rose Hill Park and the Recreation and Senior Citizens Center.”

Yes: 77.80%

No: 22.20%

