expand
Ad Spot

May 1, 2021

Akillia Bell, left, and Todd Smith (Courtesy photos)

Indictments allege 2 men, 1 woman used their bodies to smuggle items into jail

By PA News

Published 12:29 am Saturday, May 1, 2021

Hiding contraband in or near a body cavity isn’t a new trend, but it is something three area people were indicted for this week.

In separate cases, a woman and two men hid drugs and a firearm in or near specific areas of their body that were discovered when they were booked into jail.

Akilia Jameka Bell, 28, of Beaumont was indicted for prohibited substances in a correctional facility for a March 4 incident.

Bell was reportedly a passenger in a car that ran a flashing red light at the intersection of Washington and Houston, according to the probable cause affidavit.

She was arrested because she had an active warrant.

Jail staff later contacted the arresting officer, saying they found a clear plastic baggie with what appeared to be synthetic marijuana in her vagina.

The suspected drug weighed 0.810 ounces, which was taken to the police station and logged in to property as evidence.

She has since bonded out of jail.

Todd Everett Smith, 48, of Beaumont was indicted for prohibited substances in a correctional facility for an incident that occurred Feb. 21.

Beaumont Police patrolling in the area of Regency Inn, 3715 College St., reportedly saw a vehicle parked in the rear corner of the parking lot. A check on the plate showed the owner, Smith, had an active warrant for his arrest.

Police learned what room he was in and arrested him there.

Smith denied having anything illegal on his him but when he got to the jail, staff allegedly found a clear pipe with residue and small, clear plastic baggie with methamphetamine under his testicles.

He remains in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility on bonds totaling $35,150.

Richard Rideaux, 20, of Beaumont was indicted for prohibited substance/item in a correctional facility for a Feb. 12 incident where police say he hid a firearm under his genitals.

Beaumont Police had stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in which Rideaux was a back seat passenger.

A baby bottle with suspected codeine cough syrup was found. Since none of the other occupants of the vehicle answered questions about the drug or claimed possession and because the bottle was near Smith, he was arrested for possession of a dangerous drug, according to the probable cause affidavit.

On the way to the jail, he reportedly denied having anything illegal on his person. Then a jail staff member allegedly found a .40 caliber Taurus under his genitals.

He has since bonded out of jail.

A mug shot of Rideaux is not available at this time.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

School COVID relief funds on the way; local districts share plans

Indictments allege 2 men, 1 woman used their bodies to smuggle items into jail

ON THE MENU — The Feed Store feels like eating at Grandma’s house

Who do YOU think is best? Nominations begin Monday in “Best Of” contest.

Education

School COVID relief funds on the way; local districts share plans

Local

Indictments allege 2 men, 1 woman used their bodies to smuggle items into jail

Business

ON THE MENU — The Feed Store feels like eating at Grandma’s house

Check this Out

Who do YOU think is best? Nominations begin Monday in “Best Of” contest.

Local

City accepting bids to renovate new health department

Local

Game Wardens bust shrimp boat in Port Arthur

Local

Former PA police chief named as applicant for Ohio job

Education

Registration ongoing for PA Education Foundation’s Pathway to Success Luncheon

Education

Port Arthur ISD celebrating Teacher & Rookie of the Year

Beaumont

RELIGION BRIEFS: Church to host Spring Revival Sunday

High School Sports

Nederland’s Megan Do upsets No. 1 seed to win tennis regional

Beaumont

Arrest made after woman shot, killed outside area home

Local

Port Arthur event provides services for veterans, people of all needs

Groves

Police: Child, 2, tests positive for meth

Local

Jefferson County property value protest possible, but there is a deadline

Local

Port Arthur Election Day is Saturday; check out the ballot & where to vote

College/Pro Sports

Kary Vincent Jr.’s former coaches weigh in on corner’s NFL future

Columns

MONIQUE BATSON: Port Arthur Health Department, director have been a blessing during pandemic

Local

PHOTO — Energy Transfer infuses Boys & Girls Club of Port Arthur with $25K

Local

Port Neches Police Department arrests and responses: April 19-25

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests and responses: April 21-27

Beaumont

St. Elizabeth’s new dialysis program enhances kidney disease treatment in SETX

High School Sports

Nederland freshman pitcher Brady Corcoran standing tall with confidence on the mound

Beaumont

Woman shot, killed Thursday morning; Police name person of interest