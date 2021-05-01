KATHIE’S KORNER: Moms everywhere deserve recognition

I salute you, pray for you and hope you are enjoying every stage of your children’s lives, as they grow very fast and you don’t want to miss anything.

I love being a mom, grandmom and great-grandmom, and all my children know that. I especially like how God produced such a variety of souls, even within families.

I have three wonders, three grand wonders and four great-grand wonders. Sometimes I wish I had more, since they all grow up, living their lives as adults and some are in other areas, limiting our time together. But, I am aware of how incredibly different they all are.

There are always some family resemblances, but very different personalities.

The Bible reminds us they are a “reward” to us, to teach them how to walk and talk with God; and to correct them, if necessary, always loving them (that’s the easy part).

I think parents worry about spoiling them, but the Bible says the world and its knowledge (alone) spoils, not too many toys. I’m not saying anything against education or studying an area of gifts or passion for their future work, but we must make sure they get the information they need, not the lifestyles of some teachers or peers.

My husband and I monitored that with our children in school. If they came home with a new attitude or behavior that was unacceptable, we had to remind them how our home runs in peace and harmony.

They all were so fun to raise — Godly, good students, athletes, musicians, friendly and they all got along with everyone.

So, mothers have many titles down through the ages. I know you can think of more:

Mother Nature, Mother of Pearl, Mother of Vinegar, Motherland, Mother-in-Law, Mother Hen, Mother Country, Mother ship and Motherhood

I enjoyed studying the mothers in the Bible from Sarah, and of course, Mary, as she pondered in her heart what God said to her.

God showed me as I raised my children how to be a Proverbs 31 woman and mother, but I had to listen and, of course, ponder in my heart and mind as He showed me scriptures and gave wisdom in guidance.

I was so blessed and still am to have a father like Mike to parent them together.

So, Mother’s Day is a day set apart for honoring mothers, everywhere. Mine is in heaven. I miss her a lot, but I have stepped-up to be the “elder mother” in my family. That is an honor.

My oldest granddaughter, Bevin, was selected “Mother of the Year 2019” by the Chamber of Commerce in Groves. I will always see her that way. We are so proud of her and her life in God.

Please share this. I’ll write again about “MOMS” and have a blessed Mother’s Day, May 9.

