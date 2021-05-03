Severe thunderstorm concerns could impact Southeast Texas on Tuesday

The National Weather Service is expecting a line of strong to severe thunderstorms to move across east Texas and central Louisiana Tuesday morning and afternoon.

Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said the bad weather would begin in east Texas between 6 and 10 a.m. Tuesday, and begin in central Louisiana between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Large hail, damaging winds and even a tornado are all possible.

Currently, the threat is less along the I-10 corridor of Southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana.