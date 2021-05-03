expand
May 3, 2021

Neches Federal Credit Union participated in The Salvation Army Angel Tree program.

Top 100 in the nation — Neches Federal Credit Union honored as 1 of best in U.S.

By PA News

Published 12:53 pm Monday, May 3, 2021

In a recent ranking by the S&P Global Market Intelligence, Neches Federal Credit Union was named a nationally top-performing credit union.

S&P Global Market Intelligence recognized Neches FCU No. 65 in the top 100 United States credit unions for its strong growth and resilient performance in 2020.

Nationally, there are more than 5,000 credit unions.

To compile this ranking, S&P Global Market Intelligence calculated scores for each credit union based on the following metrics; member growth, net worth/assets, return on average assets, total assets, average loans per member, and total delinquent loans.

“We are tremendously proud of this achievement,” said Jason Landry, President and Chief Executive Officer of Neches FCU.

“Our credit union is infused with an immense amount of support from our Board of Directors, talented and top-notch management team, and our 200 employees that lead this great credit union.”

With $800 million in assets and more than 69,000 members, Neches FCU leaders said they are honored and proud to represent Southeast Texas and the entire state of Texas in this national ranking.

