expand
Ad Spot

May 4, 2021

Dr. Amy Jordan, principal at Port Arthur Elementary School, left, Dennis Johnson and last year’s winner, Skylar Slaughter, pose for a photo. (Courtesy photo)

Port Arthur ISD teachers of the year share school year lessons

By Mary Meaux

Published 12:30 am Tuesday, May 4, 2021

Adapting and changing with the needs of their students are common factors among educators, especially those who are named Teachers of the Year.

Earlier this week, Port Arthur Independent School District leaders named their top educators; which include Dennis Johnson as the District-wide Elementary Teacher of the Year and Debbie Anderson, District-wide Secondary Teacher of the Year.

Johnson is a fifth grade science teacher at Port Acres Elementary School.

“This is such an honor to represent the district and to be selected among my peers,” Johnson said.

He admits it was a bit of a challenge in finding ways to reach students during the pandemic.

“We found something we could do differently and improve upon,” Johnson said. “We had to adapt in many ways as well as the students adapting.”

Johnson, who was raised in Port Arthur, and his wife Dana have a son, Daniel. Johnson is president of the Port Arthur chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc.

“Education extends beyond the curriculum taught in the classroom,” he said. “The teaching profession is the conduit through which all other professions are made. As such, students must be equipped not only with content knowledge, but should see professionals that model high moral standards and comportment.

“I try to combine both ideals in my classroom daily by modeling the traits I want to see in my students and also by showing my students the “real world” implications of the material that they are learning. I strive to create students that are not only scholarly, but who also exemplify good character traits.”

Those pictured include Dr. Melissa Oliva, Thomas Jefferson Middle School principal; Debra Cartwright, special education director; Debbie Anderson teacher of the year, and Zelma Nico. (Courtesy photo)

Debbie Anderson, who is a special education content mastery teacher, also learned from challenges.

“When we first started back I didn’t think we would make it,” she said. “I really didn’t know what to do; then we really had a mind shift and I thought, you know what I’m gong to do is to put this into the hands of the good Lord. This is going to be a way of life.”

Anderson is in a place for which she was destined. She started out as a bus aide in the transportation department then began to go to school at night.

“I finally decided this was my calling and this is what I wanted to do,” she said.

She went back to school, got her degree and certification and has been working since.

Her educational philosophy is a quote from Ignacio Estrada.

“If a child can’t learn the way we teach, maybe we should teach the way they learn,” she said of the teacher quote. “Once I am aware of the students’ learning styles, then I can better understand how they learn and what methods of learning styles best fit them. By understanding how a child learns, then I can teach them the way they learn.”

Anderson and her husband, Eugene Anderson Jr., have been married for 42 years and have one son, Mark, and a two grandchildren, Jordan and Jadan.

The 2021-2022 campus “Teachers of the Year” include: Shawntelle Allison, Wheatley; Debbie Anderson, Jefferson; Roland Dumes, Lincoln; Carissa Guidry, Lakeview; Terry Savoy-Hadley, Washington; Rebecca Harrison, Wilson ECHS; Willard Harrison, Travis; Dennis Johnson, Port Acres; Laura Khan, Adams; Sandra Olaye, Memorial 9th Grade Academy; Mariana Rendon, Houston; Jean-Leon Sakombi, Memorial High; Alfredo Jiminez Sanchez, Tyrrell; D’Juana Thibedeaux, DeQueen and Tanuya Worthy, PAAC.

The 2021-2022 campus “Rookies of the Year” include: Sandra Bellard, Memorial 9th Grade Academy; Caitlyn Belyeu, Wilson ECHS; Mika Benoit, Lincoln; Jada Botley, Washington; Cherith Cobbs, Memorial High; Brianna Forward, Travis; Tabitha Helmer, Adams; Taniquia Ned, DeQueen; Marc Owens, Jefferson; Luyen Pham, Houston and Misty Shamsher, Port Acres.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

BRIGHT FUTURES — Memorial students building better future in construction tech class

Port Arthur ISD teachers of the year share school year lessons

West Port Arthur business raising money for murals celebrating Port Arthur

Former PAISD superintendent Johnny Brown pens 2nd book in Emerson Street series

Education

BRIGHT FUTURES — Memorial students building better future in construction tech class

Education

Port Arthur ISD teachers of the year share school year lessons

Business

West Port Arthur business raising money for murals celebrating Port Arthur

Local

Former PAISD superintendent Johnny Brown pens 2nd book in Emerson Street series

High School Sports

PNG players, coaches share keys to playoff push

College/Pro Sports

Kary Vincent Jr., Denver Broncos leadership talk about how Memorial grad fits on new team

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: April 26-May 2

Beaumont

LIT, business partners secure $307K for workforce training

Local

Severe thunderstorm concerns could impact Southeast Texas on Tuesday

Beaumont

Top 100 in the nation — Neches Federal Credit Union honored as 1 of best in U.S.

Local

REMEMBER WHEN: Memorial football star Kary Vincent Jr. has thirst for knowledge

Columns

DR. MARK PORTERIE: Graduation 2021 arriving with plenty of support

Local

Election Results: Port Arthur ISD, Port Commissioner, and Park Proposition

Local

Nation’s gas prices perk up. Texas’ prices fall slightly. See what’s next.

College/Pro Sports

Former Memorial standout Kary Vincent Jr. lands with NFL team

Check this Out

Who do YOU think is best? Nominations begin today in “Best Of” contest.

Local

With half of eligible Texans still unvaccinated and supply exceeding demand, what’s next

Education

School COVID relief funds on the way; local districts share plans

Local

Indictments allege 2 men, 1 woman used their bodies to smuggle items into jail

Business

ON THE MENU — The Feed Store feels like eating at Grandma’s house

Local

City accepting bids to renovate new health department

Local

Game Wardens bust shrimp boat in Port Arthur

Local

Former PA police chief named as applicant for Ohio job

Education

Registration ongoing for PA Education Foundation’s Pathway to Success Luncheon