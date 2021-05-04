expand
May 4, 2021

Bruce “Champ” Scott

By PA News

Published 5:40 pm Tuesday, May 4, 2021

Bruce “Champ” Scott moved from his earthly home to his heavenly reward on April 22, 2021 at the age of 69.

Born in Midland, Louisiana to James and Evelyn Ozen Scott, the family moved to Port Arthur, Texas while Bruce was an infant.

Bruce attended Port Arthur public schools and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1972.

Bruce was a faithful member of Eastern Star Baptist Church, where he sang in the Male Chorus, Mass Choir, and the City-Wide Male Chorus until his health failed.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Evelyn Ozen Scott; son Jeremy; brothers, James, John and Paul; grandparents John and Ardell Ozen.

He leaves to cherish his memory a loving wife of 38 years, Ruby Jacob Scott; daughter, Mavis; son, Joseph; brother, Warren (Juanita); sisters, Elsia Peterson of Dallas, Eva Eaglin (Henry), Connie Ann Mitchell Eaglin; aunt Mary Louis Collins; four grandchildren, Aniya Jenkins, Jeremiah Keyvon Scott, Sa’Kyra Perez-Scott and E’laysha Montgomery.

A wake is scheduled for Thursday, May 06, 2021 from 5 pm – 7 pm at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd, Port Arthur, TX.

Funeral Service will be at 11 am on Friday, May 07, 2021. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.

