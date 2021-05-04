CHRISTUS details who, what is moving to new Orthopedic Specialty Center in Mid County

The new CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Orthopedic Specialty Center Mid County, set to open next month, exhibits a partnership between the Beaumont Bone and Joint Institute and CHRISTUS Family Medicine.

“It’s an honor to serve our neighbors in the Mid County community, and we do so in a spirit of love and compassion alongside many of the area’s most experienced and dedicated physicians,” said Paul Trevino, president and CEO of CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System. “Strong partnerships like this allow us to look forward to another 90 years of service ahead.”

The health system said the expanded Port Arthur and Mid County footprint accommodates a growing patient family and offers easy access to neighbors.

The move brings several of the region’s orthopedic specialists (John Iceton, MD, Stephen Hall, DO and Richard G. Bowling, DPM) and primary care physicians and providers (Kimberly Pitts, DO and Deborah Vanover, NP) under one roof.

The new CHRISTUS institute is located at 3500 Highway 365, Suite 100, in Port Arthur.

CHRISTUS officials said Port Arthur and Mid County residents, as well as surrounding neighbors, are increasingly turning to their orthopedic specialty center and Beaumont Bone and Joint Institute for advanced orthopedic care.

“As our patient family has grown, so has the need for new space,” a CHRISTUS release said.

As a result, orthopedic surgeons John Iceton and Stephen Hall and podiatrist Richard G. Bowling are moving from their two current office locations to a spacious new suite along Highway 365 in Port Arthur.

Keith Hill, president of Beaumont Bone and Joint Institute, said the health system is excited about the new location providing more convenience and patient comfort.

“This move means they will not have to drive miles away to get high-quality care for a full range of orthopedic conditions and injuries,” Hill said.

In addition, Kimberly Pitts and Deborah Vanover of CHRISTUS Family Medicine – Port Neches are moving to the new Mid County location.

Pitts will continue her years of service to the area as a family medicine physician and concussion specialist. Her contributions to the CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Sports Medicine Program benefit local student-athletes.

Iceton, Hall and Bowling will begin seeing patients in the new office June 14. Pitts and Vanover will be at the same address, in Suite 200, and will move in July.

For more information, visit BeaumontBone.com or christussetx.org.