expand
Ad Spot

May 4, 2021

Delysia designs chocolates with Mom in mind. Darragh Doiron/Special to the News

CULINARY THRILL SEEKING: You know what Mom wants. Give it to her!

By Darragh Doiron

Published 12:04 am Tuesday, May 4, 2021

It’s always a good time to give chocolates, and some designer truffles have Mom written all over them.

It’s a sweet word you can savor, designed right into Delysia Chocolatier’s limited edition “Love you, Mom” 16-piece chocolate truffle collection. I teased this topic before in hopes you’d check them out online.

Here’s the payoff. These truffles taste so fine they’ll make mom happy all year long.

Don’t panic. Just order. Peeking from the ribbon-wrapped box like colorful blooms, they’re hand-crafted and infused with flavors including lemon curd, raspberry rose petal, apricot and decadence, if that is actually a flavor.

Visit delysia.com and remember, in addition to the lovely chocolates, Mom may also like you to help her with some computer issues before you leave.

 

Oh Mommy! Umami

Craving a different kind of vegetarian meal?

If you ever thought to pair pomegranate with eggplant, you still might not have hit on macadamia oil as your medium.

Milkadamia cold-pressed Pure Macadamia Oil offers the highest content of healthy monounsaturated fat and lowest percent of inflammatory omega 6 of any nut or seed. And that’s Keto, baby.

The pure oil is both subtle and flavorful. Next try the sprays that fat out a spritz of pure oil or Oh Mommy!

Umami noted flavor. Of course there are recipes and ideas. But I’m going simply as possible with these flavors.

I spray the pan for simple egg dishes and pour it on to roast spring veggies. It’s soooo indulgent — milkadamia.com.

 

Carrot

It doesn’t even make sense how amazingly cute a little orange cat can be.

“Diary of the Cat Named Carrot” will melt the hearts of moms to furballs and human babies.

I’ve even gotten a dad smiling has he flipped through Erin Merryn’s photo book of Carrot enduring/loving three little girls dressing her up, stuffing her into mobile toys and celebrating a birthday with… carrot cake.

For this book we also thank Bailey, an orange tabby who went before. Carrot’s story is one of healing, mischief and life lessons.

Health Communications released the book. Join Carrot on Facebook: @thecatnamedcarrot.

 

Darragh Doiron is a Port Arthur area foodie currently wearing two pieces of Mother’s Day jewelry she’s purchased for her own self over the years. Reach her at darraghcastillo@icloud.com.

 

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

BRIGHT FUTURES — Memorial students building better future in construction tech class

Port Arthur ISD teachers of the year share school year lessons

West Port Arthur business raising money for murals celebrating Port Arthur

Former PAISD superintendent Johnny Brown pens 2nd book in Emerson Street series

Education

BRIGHT FUTURES — Memorial students building better future in construction tech class

Education

Port Arthur ISD teachers of the year share school year lessons

Business

West Port Arthur business raising money for murals celebrating Port Arthur

Local

Former PAISD superintendent Johnny Brown pens 2nd book in Emerson Street series

High School Sports

PNG players, coaches share keys to playoff push

College/Pro Sports

Kary Vincent Jr., Denver Broncos leadership talk about how Memorial grad fits on new team

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: April 26-May 2

Beaumont

LIT, business partners secure $307K for workforce training

Local

Severe thunderstorm concerns could impact Southeast Texas on Tuesday

Beaumont

Top 100 in the nation — Neches Federal Credit Union honored as 1 of best in U.S.

Local

REMEMBER WHEN: Memorial football star Kary Vincent Jr. has thirst for knowledge

Columns

DR. MARK PORTERIE: Graduation 2021 arriving with plenty of support

Local

Election Results: Port Arthur ISD, Port Commissioner, and Park Proposition

Local

Nation’s gas prices perk up. Texas’ prices fall slightly. See what’s next.

College/Pro Sports

Former Memorial standout Kary Vincent Jr. lands with NFL team

Check this Out

Who do YOU think is best? Nominations begin today in “Best Of” contest.

Local

With half of eligible Texans still unvaccinated and supply exceeding demand, what’s next

Education

School COVID relief funds on the way; local districts share plans

Local

Indictments allege 2 men, 1 woman used their bodies to smuggle items into jail

Business

ON THE MENU — The Feed Store feels like eating at Grandma’s house

Local

City accepting bids to renovate new health department

Local

Game Wardens bust shrimp boat in Port Arthur

Local

Former PA police chief named as applicant for Ohio job

Education

Registration ongoing for PA Education Foundation’s Pathway to Success Luncheon