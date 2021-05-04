expand
Ad Spot

May 4, 2021

Dana Kimey MacFarlane

Dana Kimey MacFarlane

By PA News

Published 4:42 pm Tuesday, May 4, 2021

Funeral services for Dana MacFarlane, 52 of Nacogdoches, Texas, are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Giddings with Rev. Wilburn Michalk and Rev. Robert Tiner officiating.

Burial will follow in the Giddings City Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and on Thursday, May 6, 2021 from 7:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Phillips and Luckey Funeral Home in Giddings.

The family will be present for visitation Wednesday evening from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Dana Lind Kimey was born on April 28, 1969 in La Grange, Texas, the daughter of Michael Kimey and Betty (Drosche) Kimey Remmers.

She was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Giddings.

Her confirmation verse was John 8: 31-32, “If you hold to my teaching, you are really my disciples.

Then you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.”

Dana graduated from Giddings High School in 1987 where she played volleyball, ran track, and was an All-State basketball player.

She went on to play basketball at Baylor University.

Dana loved baking and had worked at Blue Horse Bakery in Nacogdoches.

She also had served as the camp manager at T Bar M Christian Camps & Retreats in New Braunfels.

She was a very creative person who enjoyed designing, painting, and landscaping.

Dana loved music and spending time at the river with family and friends.  Being strong in her faith, she was always active in the churches she attended.

Dana passed away the afternoon of Sunday, May 2, 2021 at her home in Nacogdoches following a battle with cancer.

She was preceded in death by her father, Michael Kimey, and her grandparents, George & Pauline Drosche and Milton & Shirley Kimey.

Dana is survived by her parents, Edgar “Junior” & Betty Remmers of Giddings; three daughters, Demi Payne of Nacogdoches, Blake MacFarlane of College Station, and MacKenzie MacFarlane of Nederland; one granddaughter, Charlee Taylor of Nacogdoches; her boyfriend, Gary Durrenberger of Brenham; two brothers, Jeff Kimey & his fiancé, Sabrina Moore of Giddings and Monty Kimey & Stacie Becker of Temple, as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Serving as pallbearers will be Rodney Bage, Shane Drosche, Blake Farrell, John Hartranft, Logan McRae, and Jase Emmons.

Memorials may be made to the Ring the Bell Campaign at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 300 North Grimes, Street, Giddings, Texas 78942, Mosaic Church, 2214 North Pecan Street, Nacogdoches, Texas 75961, or to the charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements by Phillips and Luckey Funeral Home in Giddings.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Bruce “Champ” Scott

Mae Theriot Angelle

Mary Dorothy Lee

Carl Thomas Smith Sr.

BREAKING NEWS

Port Arthur hub now offering Pfizer vaccine; See the details

Local

CHRISTUS details who, what is moving to new Orthopedic Specialty Center in Mid County

Local

National Weather Service updates threat of severe storms for Southeast Texas

Education

BRIGHT FUTURES — Memorial students building better future in construction tech class

Education

Port Arthur ISD teachers of the year share school year lessons

Business

West Port Arthur business raising money for murals celebrating city’s history

Local

Former PAISD superintendent Johnny Brown pens 2nd book in Emerson Street series

High School Sports

PNG players, coaches share keys to playoff push

College/Pro Sports

Kary Vincent Jr., Denver Broncos leadership talk about how Memorial grad fits on new team

Business

Restaurant Revitalization Fund offers financial lifeline for Port Arthur & Mid County industry in need

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: April 26-May 2

Beaumont

LIT, business partners secure $307K for workforce training

Local

Severe thunderstorm concerns could impact Southeast Texas on Tuesday

Beaumont

Top 100 in the nation — Neches Federal Credit Union honored as 1 of best in U.S.

Local

REMEMBER WHEN: Memorial football star Kary Vincent Jr. has thirst for knowledge

Columns

DR. MARK PORTERIE: Graduation 2021 arriving with plenty of support

Local

Election Results: Port Arthur ISD, Port Commissioner, and Park Proposition

Local

Nation’s gas prices perk up. Texas’ prices fall slightly. See what’s next.

College/Pro Sports

Former Memorial standout Kary Vincent Jr. lands with NFL team

Check this Out

Who do YOU think is best? Nominations begin today in “Best Of” contest.

Local

With half of eligible Texans still unvaccinated and supply exceeding demand, what’s next

Education

School COVID relief funds on the way; local districts share plans

Local

Indictments allege 2 men, 1 woman used their bodies to smuggle items into jail

Business

ON THE MENU — The Feed Store feels like eating at Grandma’s house