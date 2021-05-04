expand
May 4, 2021

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: We have not figured out our relationship with animals

By PA News

Published 12:03 am Tuesday, May 4, 2021

This year’s Oscar for best documentary went to Netflix’s trailblazing documentary My Octopus Teacher.

The documentary chronicles a complex relationship between a man and the world’s most bizarre animal — an octopus. It further testifies to our highly conflicted relationship with non-human animals and the natural world.
Most of us treasure our “pets” — dogs, cats, horses. Our allegiance to them transcends that to our own species.

If our dog and a Congolese child were competing for scarce funds for life-saving surgery, we know who would live.
Yet, we torment, kill and consume other animals that are similar in appearance, intelligence and ability to suffer. Then, we condemn Asians who do the same to animals we consider pets.
We pride ourselves on being intelligent, rational beings. We have gone to the Moon, unraveled and modified genetic codes and found cures for deadly diseases.

Yet we still have not figured out our relationship with non-human animals and the natural world.
Some of us have.

Vegans profess compassion and respect for all sentient beings. Veganism requires no special courses or certifications. Every one of us can become one on our next trip to our supermarket.

Pat Archmoor

Port Arthur

