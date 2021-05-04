LIT, business partners secure $307K for workforce training

A dozen local businesses and educators are being buoyed with more than $300,000 to help train the next generation of workers.

The Texas Workforce Commission has awarded Lamar Institute of Technology and its partners Top Deck, Inc., Arkema, Grinnell Computers, Southeast TX Urology Associates, Dr. Bobbie Colbert, DezTex Industrial Services, Dr. Murlidhar, Remirez Internal Medicine, SETX Urology and Associates, CJ Baxter Group, and Orion Engineering a $307,500 Skills Development Fund grant.

The grant will benefit workers in the Workforce Solutions Southeast Texas area.

This grant will be used to provide custom training to 243 new and incumbent workers for industry-related topics with a focus on skills for the healthcare industry. Certification courses will be offered in telehealth, medical coding and other areas related to the function and success of a medical office.

Workforce Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez will participate in virtual event Thursday and present a check to representatives from Lamar Institute of Technology and their partners.

For details on Texas Workforce Commission and the services it offers in coordination with its network of local workforce development boards, call 512-463-8942 or visit texasworkforce.org.