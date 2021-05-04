expand
May 4, 2021

Mary Dorothy Lee

By PA News

Published 5:31 pm Tuesday, May 4, 2021

Mary Dorothy Lee, 89 years old, of Port Arthur, TX, departed this life April 28, 2021.

She was born December 31,1931 in St. Martinville, LA.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Lee; her parents Julius and Yolande Mitchell; her brother, Joseph Mitchell (Geraldine) and her great grandson, Kasey Bennett.

She was a member of St. John and St. James Catholic Churches. She was also an active member of St. John the Evangelist, Knights of Peter Claver Ladies Auxiliary Court #164 and the 4th Degree Ladies of Grace of the Beaumont Diocese. She spent years singing in the choir, serving as a religious instructor and as a Eucharistic Minister.

Mary was a wonderful wife and working mother.

She attended business school and received a certification in child care technology.

She spent 16 years working for the Port Arthur ISD, with an emphasis on special education.

Prior to Port Arthur ISD, she also was employed with Kmart and Crest Haven Nursing.

She walked through life with grace and devotion. She embraced what life offered her, the highs and lows, the achievements and trials with dignity, strength and a joyful spirit.

Always up for an adventure or a new experience, she traveled the world to Italy, China, Barbados, Las Vegas, and New York, just to name a few.

At 81, she was invited to the White House and had lunch with First lady, Michelle Obama and met First Lady, Jill Biden.

Friends would describe her as a sweet, beautiful angel, inside and out, with strong presence and faith.

Her last days, she was surrounded by the love of family and friends, sustained by her faith.

Mary leaves to cherish her memory, one sister, Maudry Drake (deceased Tom); her seven children, Harvey Lee, Herbert Lee (Ramona), Debra Sanders (Al), Mira Martin (Darrell), Mironda Collins (James), Mary Smith (Joel) and Yolanda Conyers (Chris); two nephews, Keith Drake (Celeste) and Raymond Drake (Vanessa).

Additionally, she leaves 17 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, 2 godchildren and a host of other great family and friends.

Services will be held Thursday, May 6, 2021 at St. James Catholic Church, 3617 Gulfway Drive, Port Arthur, TX 77642.

There will be a viewing from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m., followed by the rosary, then the mass at 11 a.m. Entombment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park.

We will follow Covid protocols.  The services will also be livestreamed on St. James Catholic Church Facebook Page.

