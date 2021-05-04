expand
May 4, 2021

Southeast Texas could experience bad weather Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

National Weather Service updates threat of severe storms for Southeast Texas

By PA News

Published 9:10 am Tuesday, May 4, 2021

The timing of the strong to severe storms has been adjusted today, delaying impact by a few hours, according to the National Weather Service.

Weather officials have updated Wednesday’s weather concerns.

Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said a line of showers and thunderstorms, some strong to severe, will move across east Texas late Tuesday morning and central Louisiana Tuesday afternoon.

The I-10 corridor or Southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana and south central Louisiana will see less coverage of thunderstorms, and a smaller threat for severe storms.

