May 4, 2021

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: April 26-May 2

By PA News

Published 12:20 am Tuesday, May 4, 2021

Nederland Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from April 26 to May 2:

  • Justin Root, 35, Nederland warrants/warrant other agency
  • Evelyn Odom, 47, warrant other agency
  • Lakendra Sonnier, 22, Nederland warrants, warrant other agency
  • Travis Pence, 41, warrant other agency
  • David Linscombe, 54, warrant other agency
  • Douglas Lynch, 48, warrant other agency
  • Issac Trice, 19, warrant other agency
  • Shane Leger, 21, Nederland warrants
  • Christian Moore, 24, warrant other agency
  • Winter Squires, 33, driving while intoxicated with child under 15

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from April 26 to May 2:

April 26

  • A person was arrested for Nederland Warrants and another agency’s warrants in the 500 block of Avenue H.
  • Disorderly conduct was reported in the 3400 block of Park.

April 27

  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 4800 block of FM 365.
  • A death was reported in the 3600 block of Avenue G.
  • A sexual assault was reported in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 200 block of U.S. 69.
  • A sexual assault was reported in the 8200 block of Sarah Lane.
  • An assault offensive touch -family violence and criminal mischief was reported in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 200 block of North 17th Street.
  • A terroristic threat in the 200 block of N 17th Street.

April 28

  • Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.
  • Forgery financial instrument and theft of a firearm was reported in the 700 block of Hardy.
  • An accident involving damage to a vehicle was reported in the 3200 block of FM 365.

April 29

  • Theft was reported in the 800 block of North Memorial.
  • Invasive visual recording was reported in the 8700 block of Holmes Road.
  • Invasive visual recording was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
  • Assault -family violence was reported in the 200 block of Atlanta.
  • Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 3600 block of FM 365.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland Warrants and another agency’s warrant in the 1800 block of FM 365.
  • Deadly conduct was reported in the 3300 block of Seattle.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 3300 block of Seattle.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 3700 block of South FM 365.

April 30

  • Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon -family violence was reported in the 700 block of South 37th Street.
  • A dog bite was reported in the 2100 block of Avenue A.
  • Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 1200 block of South 13th Street.
  • Assault causes bodily injury was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
  • Assault by threat was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 200 block of North 27th Street.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 200 block of South U.S. 69.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 600 block of South Ninth Street.

May 1

  • Assault by threat was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
  • Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 1500 block of Helena.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 300 block of Hill Terrace.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2600 block of Detroit.

May 2

  • Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 3400 block of Avenue N.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 100 block of South 15th Street.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2000 block of Avenue F.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 700 block of South 3 ½ Street.
  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.

 

