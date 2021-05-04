Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: April 26-May 2

Nederland Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from April 26 to May 2:

Justin Root, 35, Nederland warrants/warrant other agency

Evelyn Odom, 47, warrant other agency

Lakendra Sonnier, 22, Nederland warrants, warrant other agency

Travis Pence, 41, warrant other agency

David Linscombe, 54, warrant other agency

Douglas Lynch, 48, warrant other agency

Issac Trice, 19, warrant other agency

Shane Leger, 21, Nederland warrants

Christian Moore, 24, warrant other agency

Winter Squires, 33, driving while intoxicated with child under 15

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from April 26 to May 2:

April 26

A person was arrested for Nederland Warrants and another agency’s warrants in the 500 block of Avenue H.

Disorderly conduct was reported in the 3400 block of Park.

April 27

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 4800 block of FM 365.

A death was reported in the 3600 block of Avenue G.

A sexual assault was reported in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 200 block of U.S. 69.

A sexual assault was reported in the 8200 block of Sarah Lane.

An assault offensive touch -family violence and criminal mischief was reported in the 1500 block of South 27 th Street.

Street. A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 200 block of North 17 th Street.

Street. A terroristic threat in the 200 block of N 17th Street.

April 28

Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 1500 block of South 27 th Street.

Street. Forgery financial instrument and theft of a firearm was reported in the 700 block of Hardy.

An accident involving damage to a vehicle was reported in the 3200 block of FM 365.

April 29

Theft was reported in the 800 block of North Memorial.

Invasive visual recording was reported in the 8700 block of Holmes Road.

Invasive visual recording was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.

Assault -family violence was reported in the 200 block of Atlanta.

Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 3600 block of FM 365.

A person was arrested on Nederland Warrants and another agency’s warrant in the 1800 block of FM 365.

Deadly conduct was reported in the 3300 block of Seattle.

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 3300 block of Seattle.

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 3700 block of South FM 365.

April 30

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon -family violence was reported in the 700 block of South 37 th Street.

Street. A dog bite was reported in the 2100 block of Avenue A.

Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 1200 block of South 13 th Street.

Street. Assault causes bodily injury was reported in the 2100 block of North 18 th Street.

Street. Assault by threat was reported in the 2100 block of North 18 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 200 block of North 27 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 200 block of South U.S. 69.

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 600 block of South Ninth Street.

May 1

Assault by threat was reported in the 2100 block of North 18 th Street.

Street. Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 1500 block of Helena.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 300 block of Hill Terrace.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2600 block of Detroit.

May 2